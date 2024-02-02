The golden era of E! might be making a comeback for the next generation, this time in the form of Julia Fox’s new reality show. Everyone remembers when shows like Fashion Police and Dr. 90210 were all the rage on the network, and often focused on bringing down women who tried fashion risks or making fun of their looks. Weren’t the early 2000s so fun? Well, times have changed and now Julia Fox wants everyone to be able to wear anything. Does anyone remember when she wore a shirt made of condoms? What would Joan Rivers say?!

With E!’s newest series OMG Fashun, Fox invites bold creators to make a showstopping look for her. Fox is known for wearing all kinds of weird stuff out in the world and being proud of it! It’s In each episode, three contestants are challenged to create “create a boundary-breaking look born of Fox’s beautifully bold brain using materials and techniques that would make fashion’s so-called gatekeepers squirm.”

The show boldly boasts that the show stars “the world’s baddest bitch” aka Fox as “she turns choas into competition.” It sounds like the show will be based purely on vibes. And that’s fine! Zendaya collaborator Law Roach is also set to appear on the series.

Fox states that her biggest goal is to make sustainable clothing accessible to all. “OMG Fashun’ is shaping the future of fashion, emphasizing sustainability, upcycling and creative craftsmanship to restore integrity to this art form,” said Fox in a statement. “Being the most stylish person in the room doesn’t require breaking the bank; all it takes is creativity and a dash of confidence. My biggest hope is that our viewers will get inspired by what we create on the show and recreate the looks at home using all their old junk they have lying around!” Fox is known for turning “junk” into “clothes” by simply wearing them, something that has never happened before in the history of time.

OMG Fashun premieres on May 6th.

(Via Deadline)