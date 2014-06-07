‘Orange Is The New Black’ Discussion: Piper’s Screwed, And Not In A Sexy Lesbian Prison Sex Kind Of Way

And, it’s finally back! So I don’t know how many of you out there spent Friday night binge-watching the entire new season of Orange is the New Black, but here’s how this is going to work. We’re going to be covering it one episode at a time, probably spaced out every couple of days. Myself, I’m not a fan of binge-watching, so I’ll be watching it as I recap — just so you know I have no prior knowledge of what happens next in the series as I go along other than minor spoilers picked up from the internet here and there.
I thought it was interesting that they’d start out the season with a Piper-centric bottle episode, but I’m assuming this is partly to get most of her storyline wrapped up so they can move their focus to some of the other inmates — which I’ve heard is the intention this season. Normally I would hold Piper episode in about as high regard as a Lisa-centric episode of The Simpsons, but they managed to pull it off thanks to both the unknown trepidation of Piper’s situation along with some colorful new characters.
As we begin, Piper is still in solitary from the epic beatdown she gave Pennsatucky at the end of last season. When some guards come to take her away, Piper demands to know where she’s being taken and squawks some stuff about rights, but the guards are like, LOL NOPE. Seriously though, did anyone else think it seemed more than a little f*cked that a prisoner can be transferred across state lines and by air travel without being informed of their rights even once? I’ve never been to prison so I wouldn’t know.
A game of planes, trains and automobiles then unfolds — or more accurately, prison bus and con air — with a glorious Vaseline-filled ear cameo by Lori Petty as an inmate named Lolly, who I didn’t realize until now has been sorely missing in my life. It’s only then, while talking to Lolly (and after finally getting the opportunity to relieve herself), that the potential implications of her actions finally weighs on Piper: Did she kill Pennsatucky? Is she really, truly, royally f*cked? Well, no and yes, but we’ll get to that in a minute.
Kudos to Taylor Schilling who absolutely nails this scene with some of the finest ugly crying ever captured to celluloid.
When the plane lands, Piper finds herself in Chicago, of all places, at a coed detention center, still with no idea why she’s been brought there or how long she’ll be staying. When Piper arrives in her new cell she immediately f*cks up, in true Piper fashion, by squashing her new cellmates’ contraband-smuggling mule cockroach named Yoda. Also, Piper now has four cellmates, including the aforementioned cockroach smugglers and a creepy, face-licking lesbian astrologist. My first thought was, MY GOD, HOW WOULD YOU POOP?!?!?! But for at least one of them, not so much an issue.
All the while, throughout the episode, we keep getting flashbacks to Piper as a child that involve her inability to take risks or tell lies. THIS WILL BE IMPORTANT!
In a plot-thickening stroke of serendipity, Piper catches a glimpse of Alex in the rec yard, and is able to get a note to her thanks to the most hilarious panty-sniffing convict ever.
As it turns out, Piper wasted a perfectly good pair of four-day-old panties for nothing because she ends up finding Alex just like in a cell out in the wide open and finally, both Piper and us, the viewers, learn why she’s been transported to municipal lockup hell: For the trial of their former drug lord. Oh, and Pennsatucky is alive and mostly well and will live to crack-preach another day. But now we finally understand the point of all the heavy-handed flashbacks: Alex is like, “Piper, you have to lie on the stand to protect yourself!” and of course Piper is all, I KNOW BUT LYING IS WRONG. Cut to yet another flashback.
I don’t know why they would transport two witnesses in the same trial in the same vehicle to the courthouse together, but for some reason they do, which conveniently gives them extra time to corroborate their stories. Alex is still trying to get Piper to lie and Piper is still like, but what if maybe we just tell the truth? Oh, Piper. Somehow though, Alex gets through to her, and even though she swears that she’s going tell the truth, at the last minute she chokes, with a bit of a romantic display that in no way came back to bite her in the ass.
So what happened? Did Alex intentionally set her up to save her own ass? Was it revenge? Exactly just how badly is Piper f*cked right about now? Also, I guess this explains why Laura Prepon was originally only supposed to appear in the first episode of season two. I assume at this point she’ll only be appearing in a flashback capacity.
Piper’s got nobody. Not Alex. Not Larry. Not Larry’s lawyer dad who’s had enough of her sh*t. As excited as I am to see how they’ll get out of painting themselves into a corner with her character, I’m even more excited to check back in with the other inmates of Litchfield. One down, twelve to go!
Piper is insufferable, and Taylor Schilling makes her even more annoying and caricature then she is. Alex makes her a little more tolerable to me in scenes.
How is this a bottle episode? It takes place across several sets and exteriors, most of which are new, and it features an almost entirely new cast just for the episode. It’s almost the exact opposite of a bottle episode, which typically would feature just the main cast and the main set… which I suppose makes almost every other episode of OITNB more of a bottle episode than this one.
The panties weren’t wasted; obviously the note she got to Alex through the crotch-sniffing hitman said to meet her there, duh. It wasn’t just a random run-in.
There’s a scene in the season finale that is based on my favorite line from A Few Good Men.
You ain’t kiddin’. GoT ends next week and then…whatcha got? Oh yeah, True Blood starts up in a bit, but that’s not enough.
Fred Savage, III – that made me laugh.
Also, it was Piper-centric, but this was not a bottle episode. Not even close.
I’m about 5 episodes in right now. So far, I’m a little disappointed. The more I watch this season, the more I can’t help but think of True Blood. Both had a good first season, while the second was on the weak side.
I suppose Orange can turn things around in the second half of the season, but, the writing has been so predictable I have a pretty good idea where they’re going.
As for the Piper-centric episode, well, Piper is the absolute worst. It’s a shame that inmate who has killed 17 other convicts didn’t MDK Piper.
Just finished the season. So far it’s only the second series to make me, a grown man cry. The first was Avatar.
Oh and Morello’s episode and back story were probably the best of the season along with Rosa’s.
Yup. Morello’s episode was great.
Yeah, Morello’s episode was pretty good.
I stopped after 3 episodes and it was hard but u gotta savor this shit cuz it aint coming back on till next year..Maybe they should churn out 2 seasons a year or just have some shorts or mini episodes with the rest of the cast
Watched the whole thing. Maybe it’s just me but I was kinda disappointed by it.
yeah, i watched and loved all of season 2.
Any way the @uproxx folks could start a full season discussion? I don’t remember what episode shit happened in.
but, i loved how it comes full circle from start to end and how it ended, in particular.
WTF is wrong with everyone? I’ve watched all 13 episodes and loved it. I think most of the bitching is because it’s season 2, which means, by definition, that it’s not as fresh and new and different as season 1. I swear people are too fickle for their own damn good sometimes.
It’s not just you, total let down compared to the first season.
No, i’ve been disappointed too. I’m happy about Piper not being the focus and I love the character Caputo has turned into but it’s pretty bland overall and the amount of female nudity is honestly gratuitous at this point and not necessary. But it is Jengi Kohan so one good season and then go off the total fucking deep end…seems about right.
Wait, we can’t say “bitches” anymore? Bitch, please.
I agree; I’m kind of puzzled at the freak-out people had to try to watch all thirteen episodes by Friday afternoon. I like the show well enough but I don’t feel a need to put everything on hold to scream, “FIRST!”
Plus, as you note, it’s a viewing desert out there right now. Why blow through one of the few original, worthwhile programs we have for several months?
The fact that the supposed Italian chick not only looks like the female version of john leguizamo but sounds like him too leads me to believe none of the writers have actually been to bensonhurst or canarsie
no one knows what those things are
Normally my wife and I would binge watch right through this season, but she is at the Phoenix ComicCon all weekend… NEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEERRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
… so we have only caught the first episode.
I burned through the whole season yesterday. I started at midnight and was just hooked, barring a nap in the middle. The whole season was extraordinary, a couple plots felt a littlesuperfluous, but they were still written and acted so well that i enjoyed them immensely
You dare to besmirch Lisa-centric episodes of The Simpsons??!?!?
Let me know when this little show of Netflix’s reaches the heights of Lisa on Ice, Lisa’s Sax, Lisa’s First Word, Lisa THE VEGETARIAN(!), Lisa’s Rival, Lisa’s Pony, Lisa Vs. Malibu Stacy, Lisa the Skeptic, Lisa the Iconoclast (!), Lisa the Beauty Queen, Lisa’s Substitute(!), Lisa’s Wedding, Lost Our Lisa, Mr. Lisa Goes to Washington, The Old Man and the Lisa… Shit, I’ll even throw in season ones’s Moaning Lisa and late season’s She of Little Faith and The Secret War of Lisa Simpson…
Lisa sucks, and so does Marge
Nice try Yeardley Smith but you’re not fooling anyone
The flashbacks laying the groundwork for Piper’s issue with truth-telling were superfluous. In cases of other characters, flashbacks make sense, but with Piper in general – and especially in this episode – they could have been dispensed with entirely through that single line of dialogue she says to Larry’s father – the one about, “My family has never valued telling the truth” (words to that effect). It would have been far more effective.
lol blow me ;)
@Michael Valentine Smith, yes I’m aware of the mechanics of plotting a television season. No need for you to chime in with unnecessary comments (though I recognize your insatiable need to try and make yourself relevant to everyone here).
@Staubachlvr, I actually disagree. Without the flashbacks for the other characters, we’d be left watching them say, “Well, when I was five, my adopted parents had a baby and I had a hissy fit in the hospital… then at graduation, I freaked out and couldn’t sing in front of my classmates,” etc. etc. They work with the other characters because we don’t know their backstories. We know Piper’s backstory well enough; we didn’t need to see her Daddy-and-truth-telling issues fleshed out.
You could say that about any characters backstory. Did we need two episodes dealing with Red, when they could of had her say “We were mobsters, but the wives were bitches”. But instead they showed us and it was entertaining, and informative. Just like Pipers was. I was glad we got to see a little bit more of Piper in it
they know they’ve got 13 episodes and a captive audience at this point, so they filled. totally superfluous, but they took a look at the entire seasons story archs at the end of the first round of writing, stretched them over the season, plotted it out, and filled in where they needed to.
Why does everyone dislike Piper’s story line? I think it’s no more or less compelling than anyone else’s, and Taylor Shilling does a great job. I thought he performance in this episode, especially on the plane, was magnificent
I think it’s because she’s generally an unlikable character – so it’s harder to root for her than a lot of the other characters. I prefer Piper’s horrible decisions that bring strong consequences to Nancy Botwin’s horrible decisions where she always emerged squeaky clean.
Yea I’m cool with Piper. I was actually upset when the second episode didn’t have anything to do with her. I CAN’T STAND Laura Preppon so I’m cool with not seeing her as much this season
She’s great. I like her much more this season because of Alex’s absence: she has more room to move around, I think.