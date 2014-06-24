‘Orange Is The New Black’ Discussion: The Curse Of The ‘After’ Kiss

Note: Orange is the New Black discussion posts are intended to give a full season perspective, and may contain minor spoilers.
Previously: Orange is the New Black: Season Two, Episode Seven
Orange is the New Black’s eighth episode of season two, “Appropriately Sized Pots,” toyed with themes of death — between Jimmy’s likely imminent demise following her “compassionate” release, Piper’s grandmother dying, Miss Rosa getting turned down for a surgery that could save her life, along with the the flashbacks of Rosa’s deceased partners previously mentioned in episode four and her concern for her young friend. Maybe it was because they didn’t kiss, but both Rosa’s teenage friend and third lover/partner in crime at least both managed to make it out of the episode alive. I don’t know about you guys, but I was really happy to see that little sh*tpot go into remission.
Wasn’t I just saying a few episodes back that Piper finally seemed to be redeeming herself? Yeah well scratch that, because clueless martyr Piper is back, stinking up the place (although not as bad as Soso) with her completely oblivious humblebragging about her upcoming furlough. Was there no part of her that thought, oh hey, I’m getting completely preferential treatment to every other single person in here, maybe keep this sh*t to myself? Well sucks for her, because her grandmother died first anyway. Okay that actually was kind of sad though.
Random thoughts:
- Was I the only one who thought that it was a tad convenient that Rosa’s third partner in crime/lover was able to come visit her in jail like that? I mean, wouldn’t they be like, looking for her accomplices too? Sure she did the last job on her own, but I would think even in the ’80s cops could put two and two together.
- I actually wouldn’t be upset if this entire series just turned into a buddy comedy between an old lady bank robber with cancer and her teenage protege. Kind of like Breaking Bad only in reverse?
- Rosa’s going through romantic partners faster than Sookie totally reminded me of the crime version of this Kids in the Hall clip.
- I’ve been back and forth about Caputo all season so far but when he went so far as to actually fire Fischer, there’s no coming back from that. Obviously he’s just trying to save his own ass by carrying out Fig’s orders, but no doubt that was personal. F*ck that guy.
- As much as I can’t stand Soso, that shower scene was uncomfortable to watch.
- This, on the other hand, was hilarious. Although I can speak from personal experience that turtle tanks don’t smell bad if they’re properly filtered and maintained.
- Even though Piper was kind of awful this episode, on the plus side there was no Larry!
- What is Vee’s oily obsession with Red’s business, anyway? They’re both selling completely different contraband. Can’t they operate and co-exist peacefully? Ugh, Vee.
- So we lost a Fischer and gained a Pornstache. That sounds like a pretty even trade except for the complete opposite of that.
- Finally, Jesus saw that.
Pornostache >>>>>>> Fisher. So we win. Although there wasn’t as much of him this season as I’d of liked. Also, Piper >>>>> Soso. That girl needs to be smacked in the face by reality. Hard. So glad Pensatucky said what she said.
Overall a decent episode. I like Rosa’s backstory but it didn’t really advance any plots. And all I kept yelling was for Piper to shut the fuck up about her furlough.
Soso is super-annoying, but Piper is an out-and-out terrible human being. Unless it turns out Soso is in there for killing a homeless dude, I’d take her over Piper.
Miss Rosa is awesome.
Soso would get a lot more cred if she killed a bum
Rosa’s origins was actually fairly entertaining and a good way to misdirect their attention from some of those horrible storylines. Also, sup young Rosa?
Caputo isn’t so bad. He means well but has to play by Fig’s rules to keep his job and have his way in other more important areas. The guy really does care.
As for Piper, I will forever worship the inmate that stabs that terrible person. She makes Ted Mosby seem like Walter White.
People who don’t understand others actions in stressful situations have never been in a stressful situation and are underlived idiots.
So is Rosa Cuban, Italian or Russian? Her accents between actresses seem to shift from Tony Montana to Dracula.
The continuity and plotting this season were positively abysmal. Rosa’s accent was one of the more glaring problems; but there was also no logic to how quickly Vee set up her smokes and drug smuggling operation, why a few weeks after Valentine’s Day there was a hurricane in the area, etc. etc. And maybe I’m spoiled by “Mad Men” and its attention to the smallest detail but there is simply no way an American nun would have been a supporter of the Contras, not after the assassination of Archbishop Romero or the rape and murder of four of her American colleagues in Central America courtesy right-wing (U.S. funded) death squads in retaliation for their support of left-wing governments.
Oh good, I thought maybe it was just me who was surprised to find out that the Hispanic woman who was robbing banks was the same as the bald Russian woman rotting in jail. Seriously it took me noticing they both had the same mole to put two and two together.
I am usually ok with ignoring little discrepancies but I found this very distracting.
Fucking “Bitchin’ Camaro”! :D
I totally meant to point out the Milkmen at the end. Hand over my Philly cred now?
I didn’t interpret Caputo firing her as being personal. I took it more as that he had to fire her in spite of the fact he didn’t want to.
It seemed very personal to me. She was no worse than any of the other guards.
Rosa has a special kind of cancer, it causes you to change ethnic backgrounds.
I made that observation on another site and, no joke, someone had a batshit “SPOILER ALERT” hissy fit.