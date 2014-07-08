‘Orange Is The New Black’ Discussion: The Storm Of The Century

Note: Orange is the New Black discussion posts are intended to give a full season perspective, and may contain minor spoilers.

HOLY COW, this ending! Even though this entire episode, “It Was the Change,” was unnecessarily spent building up Vee — already a cartoonish, mustache-twirling villain — into an even bigger cartoonish, mustache-twirling quasi-adopted son f*cking slash murdering villain, did anyone else totally not see that ending coming? With one episode left to go: No, I wasn’t sure if Vee had really thrown in the towel or if Red was completely out in the clear. But after the slowly drawn out tension between the opposing crews during the ominous blackout and cafeteria encampment with the crescendo resulting in a failed assassination attempt and then the two older women eventually shaking it out? At the very least I thought temporary peace had been made. Goddamn did my heart jump out of my chest when I saw that greenhouse door open.

So is Red dead? I’m assuming not because everybody loves Red and I doubt they’d kill of one of their most popular characters (plus the whole family business storyline still needs resolving). So if this is the case, then it looks like Vee’s precariously built house of cards might be about to tumble, between a violent assault and pushing Taystee out of the business — who has now reunited with Poussey — to teach her a lesson. Only one more to go and so much left to wrap up!

Random thoughts:

Piper incredibly has a rare moment of insight and empathy when she realized that her actions negatively impacted another person. Watching her watch Ruiz say goodbye to her baby was like watching a sad dog when it hears a can of food being opened.

Lisa Loeb’s “Stay” is one of my favorite karaoke songs. Despite the horrendous conditions, bucket toilets, the threat of shiving and lack of plumbing and power — Soso’s singalong made prison in a hurricane look pretty fun for a moment there.

Fig’s fall from power is going to be absolutely glorious. After subjecting Caputo to deal with the myriad of problems which were mostly a result of her misuse of funds and then getting a ledger of her embezzling dropped conveniently into his lap — what’s next? Coupled with the whole big gay husband thing, I’m thinking possible suicide? Suicide would be too easy for her.

I actually googled “nutmeg high” during the middle of this episode. After careful consideration, I think I’ll stick with Chardonnay.

Please tell me Bennett is not going to be stupid enough to turn himself in for Daya. This is literally the worst plan ever.

Although to be fair, Red trying to choke someone to death with generic prison plastic wrap was not exactly the greatest or most effective plan, either.

Healy is not just prejudiced of lesbians — he’s flat of terrified of them because he sees himself as Princess Leia in the Gold Bikini to Big Boo’s Jabba the Hut after the lesbian revolution takes place.