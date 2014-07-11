‘Orange Is The New Black’ Finale Wrap Up And Discussion: Don’t Fear The Reaper

Note: Orange is the New Black discussion posts are intended to give a full season perspective, and may contain minor spoilers.
Hooray, we’re finally finished! So that was all wrapped up in pretty much a neat and tidy bow with no real cliffhangers to speak of — other than the whole thing with Alex probably getting her ass hauled back to prison next season (especially since Laura Prepon is all but a confirmed series regular). I can only assume that whole thing will play out in a mirror reverse of the first season, only with Alex figuring out that Piper landed her in jail instead of vice versa. So, we have that to look forward to.
Honestly, I’m just so relieved that the Vee arc isn’t going to carry out into next season. Although I did try, for the most part, to watch these episodes as I recapped them — being that I write about pop culture on the internet, Vee’s demise was spoiled about 2-3 episodes in. But still, people out there are questioning whether or not she’s really dead and whether or not her character will be returning. While it hasn’t been confirmed by Netflix one way or the other, let me clear it up for you: No, Vee won’t be coming back. Aside from the fact that the actress who plays Vee, Lorraine Toussaint, has accepted a role on an ABC crime drama — Vee was the Big Bad of season two. Between losing her entire prison family, getting rightfully nailed for “slocking” Red, escaping and then becoming roadkill at the hands of the likewise escaped Rosa, Vee met her poetic justice at the end. And for as dumb as this show can be sometimes, I think it’s still far too smart to try to drag out an already beaten dead horse storyline.
When I started this recap project, readers who had binged were frustrated that we didn’t provide some kind of separate binge commentary, so that’s something we’ll think about adding in for next year. In the first couple of recaps, I also got an interesting mix of people who either loved or vehemently hated season two. Overall I fall more on the scale of liking it, and my biggest gripe of the season was that midway through it got too weighed down by the heaviness of the Vee arc, and unlike Larry who is great, great fun to hate on — Vee was just too tiresome and tedious, and I just wanted her to go away. Even the Fig arc was pretty fun, and I think it tied up exactly when it should have.
Random thoughts about the finale:
- Piper’s confrontation with Larry and Polly was probably some of the best acting Taylor Schilling has done since the premiere bottle episode. Or maybe it’s just because I’ve been waiting for those two chuckleheads to get told all season. Either way.
- The heroin Nicky stole from Vee never did make its way into the toilet, so could potentially come back into play in season three.
- Dialogue presented without commentary: “Hey did you ever see that movie, the one with the cowboy and he’s like the king of the castle, and then, this astronaut shows up, and he tries to take over, and so the cowboy attempts to murder him — but — instead, the astronaut is taken hostage by like this evil psychopath, and the cowboy has to rescue him? And then they end up becoming really good friends!” “Toy Story?”
- I’ll be pretty bummed if this is really the end of Healy and Pennsatucky’s friendship. They did a really nice job of fleshing that out all season long and by doing so gave both characters some much-needed humanity.
- Caputo letting Fig blow him for the files that he had already given to the warden was one of the most devious, underhanded, and borderline misogynistic things that has ever happened on this show. Also it was hilarious. “In high school they used to call me beer can.”
- Of course, the karma being that as soon as Caputo takes over, everything that can go wrong does go from — from a nun protest to stupid Bennett finally opening his dipsh*t mouth about being the father of Daya’s baby.
- After they turned Crazy Eyes into a one-dimension, villainous henchman over the course of the season, ending with her clutching the Uno cards Vee had given to her while bawling was a nice touch.
- Finishing out the season with Miss Rosa, realizing that she didn’t have die in prison and barreling down the road to “Don’t Fear the Reaper” (before almost making nun pancakes) was one of the most satisfying and fulfilling season finales that I can think of. The fact that she took out that bitch Vee with her was just the icing on the prison cheesecake.
That was the most feel good final scene, i’ve seen in a tv show.
Opie icing the duplicitous bitch who got his wife killed in Sons (Season 3 finale I think) might have been better.
But yeah, that really was a phenomenal cake topper to a delicious season.
I just started watching Sons of Anarchy and i’m in season 1. Great show.
Oh. Shit.
Sorry.
No harm done. I will probably had forgotten it by the time i watch it.
I think Vee’s demise should have gone to Tasty or Pousey.
Oranges: The New Black!
In my more immature days I would always say “Don’t fear the queefer.” I thought that was the funniest shit ever. Probably would have said it during this episode if I watched it.
Well look at that, a great show can end with the death of a piece of shit cartoonishly evil character that seems to wrap things up a little too nicely and everyone still thinks it’s a great show.
Boy I sure am glad we have Game of Thrones to show us that the other side of the equation, and how it doesn’t make a show better, just different.
Game of Thrones sucks
So….somehow i missed the last episode when i watched it and thought the season ended with Vee socking (pun intended)Red, only to find out there was one more episode and have the season finale spoiled by this recap…..not blaming you guys….im an idiot
” it got too weighed down by the heaviness of the Vee arc, and unlike Larry who is great, great fun to hate on — Vee was just too tiresome and tedious, and I just wanted her to go away.”
Exactly! She was shitty just to be shitty. Rinse, repeat.
I enjoyed the season alot. It was only slowed down by the stupid Daya-Bennet storyline and the hints that Piper cared about Alex again (UGHHH), but I thought it was on par with the 1st season.
The Valentines Day episode was the high point of the show, and maybe the series.
Terrible end to a terrible season. Somehow the Walking Dead appears to be more realistic in their scenarios than Orange.
Great season, wish they did more episodes
Although I’m relieved to hear Vee is really gone – and kind of assumed it from her open eyes – I thought she was an interesting character. She was one-dimensionally evil, as you’ve said, and we didn’t get to see an emotionally vulnerable younger Vee (if there was one), but she made things happen, and her evil brought characters like Crazy Eyes and Taystee into even more focus, and I appreciated them more. Her whole predatory schtick, giving them the thing(s) they felt they were missing the most, was both painful and insightful to watch.
I just love this show and want Jenji Kohan to be my friend.
I think Vee’s biggest problem is that they made her go full re-tard. She was a total cow. Even the most evil person has one redeeming quality. Orange never showed us hers. Even Hitler loved lolcats.
I REALLY hope they let Crazy Eyes go back to being Crazy Eyes, not the bullshit she became throughout the season. I mean I get it in some sense, but it just made me angry.
I actually think what they did with Crazy Eyes was well done (until she turned into a WWE wrestler and methodically destroyed Pousey). I’d like to see an episode or two next season showing Crazy Eyes getting over her jail mom throwing her under the bus. In short segments, not an entire episode
I was so disappointed that we weren’t really left with any cliffhangers! I wanted to be anxious and waiting for the next year, not just waiting!