In a story that is sure to make more than a few of us incredibly jealous, we’ve now learned Oscar Isaac is somehow even more charming than we were previously led to believe. In a recent Vulture, piece, Jessica Chastain — Isaac’s co-star on his most recent project, Scenes from a Marriage — revealed the actor didn’t hesitate to do anything he could to ensure she was comfortable before the pair began filming their more intimate scenes. According to Chastain, this even included him singing songs she really liked to her in an attempt to calm her nerves.

“Oscar is such a good friend,” Chastain started. “Because I was so nervous, he played music and we drank a little bit of bourbon. He’d say, ‘Just pretend there’s nobody else here. It’s okay.’ And there’s a song I really like, so he’d start singing in between the takes. So I was like, ‘Okay, just lock eyes on him.’ The most beautiful part of one of the love scenes is the love in their eyes when they’re looking at each other. And he helped create that.”

Of course, this news comes following the pair nearly breaking the internet with their red-hot, red carpet chemistry that made more than a few folks jaws drop last month, and is all part of their press tour for the HBO mini-series Scenes from a Marriage, the long-time friends and former classmates’ second collaboration together. As for their first, Isaac and Chastain also starred in 2014’s A Most Violent Year, a crime drama that received praise for the duo’s on-screen chemistry.

HBO’s Scenes from a Marriage, a modern remake of the 1973 Swedish series created by Ingmar Bergman by the same name, follows the highs and lows of the marriage of Jonathan (Isaac) and Mira (Chastain), starting with its electric beginning and ultimately ending with its disintegration. The first of the series five episodes, “Innocence and Panic,” premiered September 12, and new episodes are scheduled to release weekly each following Sunday.