Owen Wilson Is The Latest Victim Of An Uptight, Anti-Spoiler Marvel

Loki is returning for a second season in 2023, and we’ll likely hear no details about it from Owen Wilson. First it was Tom Holland blabbing about all of Marvel‘s plans, then it was Mark Ruffalo giving away all sorts of fun things about Thor: Ragnarok, then it was Florence Pugh being told she couldn’t post about being in Hawkeye even to say she was in Hawkeye.

Then, late last year, Wilson claimed that after revealing that his Loki character Mobius M. Mobius would have a mustache he “got a ominous text saying, ‘Strike One.’” It looks like he’s taken the threats to heart, because he’s tightlipped about everything when it comes to Loki season 2.

According to ComicBook.com, the actor can basically say that, yes, they are making season 2 right now and…that’s pretty much it.

“Well, I do think that… you know, we’ll see what happens with this one,” Wilson said. “I immediately get kind of self-conscious because they’re so kind of uptight.” When his Secret Headquarters director Ariel Schulman asked if he was being quiet because he’d been reprimanded by Marvel, Wilson said, “Yeah, multiple times.”

Is that a time travel joke? Hopefully yes. Sadly, we won’t get any information about Loki until the Board of Shadowy Figures deems it so. Thus, we’ll have to wait until Loki returns to know whether Mobius gets to ride a jetski or gets a great catchphrase like “It’s Mobin’ Time!”

