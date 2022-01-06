Ozark‘s supersized, two-part final season may just get the job done. That job, of course, would be to make Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) rue the day that he ever got into money laundering. Sure, he’s had regrets before now because it’s awfully inconvenient to pluck up one’s family (including his cheating wife, Wendy, who’s also dealt with her share of sh*t from Marty) and haul butt down to the actual Ozarks. And he’s been roughed up plenty, as well, but now, Marty’s truly in a fine mess: because this new trailer suggests that Ruth Langmore (the magnificent Julia Garner) will make her move.

Ruth has, of course, been maneuvering in the background for some time as Marty’s right-hand gal who cleans up after him and rarely asks for much. She’s been learning (despite insisting, “I don’t know sh*t about f*ck”) and positioning herself for a power play, and this trailer indicates that she’s going to find some money-laundering assistance from Marty’s son. That’s pretty crafty, as are more ominous words from Navarro and the hint that (as in horror movies) the call’s coming from inside of the house, all while Marty’s supposedly working off the last shreds of his obligations in Mexico.

Here’s a tiny little logline to tide us over:

Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro’s empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won’t stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood.

This final season will contain 14 episodes, which will launch in two seven-part halves. So, two final seasons? That’s not the official stance, but I’m running with it.

Ozark will return on January 21, 2022.