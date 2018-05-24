Amy Poehler And Nick Offerman Speak For The ‘Parks And Rec’ Cast: A Reunion Could Happen

05.24.18

Parks and Recreation is one of the most beloved TV comedies of the last decade. Second, perhaps, only to The Office. And now with Roseanne, Murphy Brown, Will and Grace, and potentially the workers of Dunder-Mifflin coming back, it seems like an appropriate time to talk about a reunion in Pawnee, Indiana. At the very least, with Ellen DeGeneres.

Parks and Rec stars Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman joined Ellen to discuss their new craft show Making It, and TV’s climate for reunions and Poehler just came out and said it: “I’ll speak for everybody and say we would all do it. I think we’d all do it someday. It’d be amazing.”

Unfortunately (maybe?), it seems like a reunion might just be wishful thinking because the cast coming back is predicated on one thing: A specific celebrity playing the mayor. Offerman says it’s Beyoncé. Beyoncé has to be the mayor in order for the show to come back. Or Oprah.

That’s possibly a joke, but the rest of the cast has made it clear that they loved working on the show and would be happy to spend more time in Pawnee with their weird co-workers. The only question is: How would they pull it off? Do they really need to have a reunion, considering Leslie Knope is possibly moving her way up the D.C. ladder, nearing the presidency?

That actually sounds like something worth watching.

