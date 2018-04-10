Ranking Ron Swanson’s Most Emotional Moments On ‘Parks And Recreation’

Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman) may have tried to keep people at arm’s length, but Parks and Recreation‘s resident grouch occasionally shows that the beating heart of a Swanson is still flesh, blood, and feelings. Sure, he preferred his meat with a side of more meat (and a bottle of scotch to chase it) and asserted his manliness by dominating the natural world, but Ron Swanson, at his core, is a big old softie.

Let’s take a look back at (and rank) Ron’s most emotional moments.

NBC

7. Standing Up To His Mother And Tammy 1

This may not be a typical Parks and Recreation tear-jerking moment, but it does show an emotional turning point for Ron. While having a thing for powerful women is a plus, Ron also had the unfortunate tendency to let them boss him around a little too much. At the beginning of season four, Leslie (Amy Poehler) had to step in and free the beleaguered Swanson from the control his first wife, Tammy 1 (Patricia Clarkson), and his meddlesome mother, also named Tammy (Paula Pell).

When Ron eventually finds his spine again and steps in to help Leslie chug a gigantic jug of moonshine to win his freedom, it feels like a real turning point for him. Letting go of toxic influences is no joke, especially when they’re scary women named Tammy.

