It’s been over a decade since we last had some fun around here, which means it’s the perfect time for that new Party Down season we’ve been anxiously waiting for. Sure, Adam Scott gave a monumental performance in Severance last year, but he wasn’t wearing a cute pink bowtie, so this role will be a lot more important.

Season three of Party Down will pick up 10 years after we last saw the crew and their various catering shenanigans, and this time there will be even more dance celebrity guests, including Quinta Brunson, Bobby Moynihan, Nick Offerman, Judy Reyes, and more. Plus, everyone has aged, so it seems like there will be some great mid-life crisis scenes.

The show will bring back Scott, along with Ken Marino, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, Jane Lynch, and Megan Mullally. Unfortunately, not everyone from the core group will return, but there should be enough chaos anyway, especially with James Marsden entering the mix. Here is the official synopsis:

Ten years later, most of the Party Down catering team have moved on, including actor/bartender Henry Pollard (Adam Scott, “Severance,” “Parks and Recreation”). After a surprise reunion, the gang find themselves once again stoically enduring the procession of random parties and oddball guests all over Los Angeles.

Party Down returns to Starz on February 26th. Check out the trailer above.