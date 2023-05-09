Vanna White has been turning and tapping letters on Wheel of Fortune for over 40 years. This week, she’ll get her chance behind the wheel.

White will compete against Jeopardy!‘s Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik on a special “Ultimate Host Night” episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune on Wednesday. Her replacement: co-host Pat Sajak’s daughter, Maggie.

“I’ve never seen your left side, it’s very nice. It’s as nice as your right side,” Sajak joked to White in a clip from the episode. When asked if it’s strange to see someone else at the puzzle board, White replied, “It does, but Maggie, thank you so much for filling in for me. I know you’re going to do a great job.”

Maggie Sajak took to her Instagram with the news she will be helping out on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, while White competes on the show. “Warming up for Wednesday,” she captioned it. “I hope to make Vanna proud.” Her dad commented on the post, writing, “I think I’m gonna cry.”

Sajak has experience. Maggie Sajak, not Pat, although him, too. She’s been a social media correspondent for Wheel of Fortune since 2021, including behind-the-scenes content and interviews with contestants (not the comically unlucky ones, however). Also, her dad hosts the show, which helps.

Good luck to Maggie. But mostly good luck to Vanna. I hope she trounces those smug Jeopardy! bastards. They think they’re so smart…

A little change of perspective! https://t.co/P86Ok3xcRu — Maggie Sajak (@MaggieSajak) May 7, 2023

(Via CNN)