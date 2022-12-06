It’s hard to imagine Wheel of Fortune without Pat Sajak and Vanna White. It’s also hard to imagine Jeopardy! without Alex Trebek, but following a bumpy transition period, Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik have steadied the ship. But what will happen to Wheel of Fortune when the two hosts, who are both over 65 years old and have worked together for over 7,000 episodes, announce their inevitable retirement?

“I don’t even want to think about that,” White told People when asked about leaving the syndicated game show. “I mean, we’re a team. That’s depressing. I don’t even want to think about it.” She added, “I just visualize us just being there. I can’t think beyond that.”

But White also has “no idea” whether the show will continue on without them. “I can’t imagine. Everybody relates Wheel of Fortune to Pat and Vanna. We’re like Ken and Barbie, you know?” she explains. “We’ve been in everybody’s homes for 40 years, so it would be weird having somebody else turn my letters.”

Now there’s an idea: get Ryan (Ken) and Margot (Barbie) to replace Pat and Vanna. I’m sure those two very famous, Oscar-nominated actors would love to spend the next three decades roasting contestants and giving away Florida timeshare vacations.

