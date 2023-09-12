Forty-some years is a long time for anyone to do any job, and yet that’s how long Pat Sajak has been hosting Wheel of Fortune — even longer than the late Bob Barker hosted The Price is Right. All good things must come to an end, though, and when the game show’s next season ends, so will Sajak’s tenure. It’s not the only show he’ll be leaving. He’s also bidding adieu to the spinoff Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. When he does, he’ll do so with some big names.

As per TV Line, the show has revealed the celebrities who’ll compete on a show that usually only makes news when contestants have massive, hilarious brain farts. Among them are Ted Lasso’s Brendan Hunt, aka the more chill Coach Beard; Luis Guzman, who’s currently making for a fine Gomez Addams on Wednesday; and The Daily Show’s Roy Wood, Jr. (who was also excellent in that very good Fletch movie that barely got released for some reason).

Others include ‘80s teen pop icon Debbie Gibson, The Facts of Life’s Kim Fields, Kel Mitchell, SNL’s Melissa Villaseñor, Penn Jillette, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Natasha Leggero, Ghosts’ Danielle Pillock, Making the Cut’s Tim Gunn, Days of Our Lives’ Kyle Brandt, NFL star-turned-sportscaster Marcellus Wiley, and fellow former NFL stars Rashad Jennings and Jared Allen.

Season 4 bows on September 27 and it will consist of 10 episodes, in which the famous contestants will compete for a $1 million prize that will go to their chosen charity.

Meanwhile, after it was revealed show co-host Vanna White hadn’t received a raise, well, ever, she finally got one — though it’s still a pittance of what Sajak has been raking in.

