Pat Sajak Is Stepping Down From ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ After Over 40 Years, And People Are Calling It The End Of An Era

Wheel of Fortune has never had the same cred as Jeopardy!, the early evening game show with which it’s long shared an hour time slot. Nor does it make news quite as often. But it’s still an institution. (And it definitely makes the news every now and then.) Indeed, when it was announced that Pat Sajak, its longtime host, announced he was leaving after next season, many on social media felt like it was the end of an era.

“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” Sajak wrote on Twitter. “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”

Sajak, 76, has been overseen the big wheel for over four decades. He joined the show, which launched in 1975, in 1981, replacing its original host, Chuck Woolery. He was joined by his oft-silent co-host Vanna White the following year, a position she’s held ever since.

To many it seemed like Pat Sajak leaving Wheel of Fortune was the end of an era.

Others bid him a fond farewell.

Sajak did not say who would replace him, but some had a strong suggestion.

Others threw their own hat into the ring.

There’s still another season with Sajak at the helm, so don’t say your goodbyes just yet. That means there’s plenty more chances for him to remain cucumber cool as contestants flub big time.

(Via NBC News)

