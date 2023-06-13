Wheel of Fortune has never had the same cred as Jeopardy!, the early evening game show with which it’s long shared an hour time slot. Nor does it make news quite as often. But it’s still an institution. (And it definitely makes the news every now and then.) Indeed, when it was announced that Pat Sajak, its longtime host, announced he was leaving after next season, many on social media felt like it was the end of an era.

Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!) — Pat Sajak (@PatOnWheel) June 12, 2023

Sajak, 76, has been overseen the big wheel for over four decades. He joined the show, which launched in 1975, in 1981, replacing its original host, Chuck Woolery. He was joined by his oft-silent co-host Vanna White the following year, a position she’s held ever since.

To many it seemed like Pat Sajak leaving Wheel of Fortune was the end of an era.

Dammit, Pat! After Alex Trebec and Bob Barker, you were the last one standing from my youth!!! https://t.co/m6c61m2Lwh — Dr. Bast (@BastsBest) June 12, 2023

Whoa! End of an era! Pat Sajak calling it quits on Wheel of Fortune after next season! #1010WINS @1010WINS https://t.co/1wzPUTc64o — Brian Britain (@ImBrianBritain) June 12, 2023

Buying a lot of vowels to say: END OF AN ERA ‘Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak announces he will retire next year https://t.co/e6fkmuM0ZL — Lauren Peikoff (@laurenpeikoff) June 12, 2023

The end of an era. Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak announces next season will be his last https://t.co/Qcb4MRxvGv — Nick Ciletti (@NickCiletti) June 13, 2023

Others bid him a fond farewell.

You've been just as important a staple in my house as Alex Trebek has. It's going to be a bittersweet season for sure, but I'm happy that you've decided to leave on your own terms. See you in September for your final season!#ThankYouPat https://t.co/h2f1VrIu20 — Hunter Dillon (@HunterDillon95) June 12, 2023

I grew up watching @WheelofFortune and my wife and I and our daughter (when she’s home from college) still watch it now & then on @fox4kc. #FamilyTime https://t.co/pIyIvtkQyc — Brian Mercer (@BrianMercerNKC) June 12, 2023

Thanks for teaching young Travis his vowels https://t.co/4SPKEDYepl — Travis Nix 🇺🇦 (@tnix113) June 12, 2023

Sajak did not say who would replace him, but some had a strong suggestion.

With the news of Pat Sajak retiring, I’d like to formally begin the campaign of getting Vanna White to take over Wheel of Fortune. https://t.co/Sebb2pIhFj — Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) June 12, 2023

Others threw their own hat into the ring.

I CALL DIBS ON #WHEELOFFORTUNE PLEASE! And thanks @PatOnWheel, for an amazing job well done. Congratulations. You’ve been a constant with our consonants and now it’s time to take your final vowel. Bravo. 👏🏼 https://t.co/B3dCfBMHHu — Ross Mathews (@helloross) June 12, 2023

/submits hosting reel application “Give it a spin!” “Give… it… a…. Spin” “Here we go… Spin the wheel…” https://t.co/ofMYLbOl3D — Kevin Begley (@KevinBegley) June 12, 2023

When are auditions for the opening? https://t.co/nzYQq27MWg — Gregory E. Ackles, Jr., M.Ed. (@CoachAckles) June 12, 2023

There’s still another season with Sajak at the helm, so don’t say your goodbyes just yet. That means there’s plenty more chances for him to remain cucumber cool as contestants flub big time.

