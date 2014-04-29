Patrick Stewart To Play An Alcoholic In Seth MacFarlane’s Starz Trek

Patrick Stewart, one-half of Twitter’s favorite gay straight couple (or straight gay couple?), is best known for playing bald men in sci-fi franchises, but he’s a very funny bald comedic actor, too. His one-episode stint on Extras was a delight, and The Simpsons and American Dad! have found ways to undercut the natural gravitas his voice provides by making him play rib-loving, sexual-deviant characters.

Beginning next year, he’ll finally have a comedy to call his own: Blunt Talk, co-created by Jonathan Ames and Seth MacFarlane, because if it’s not Chuck Lorre, it’s Seth MacFarlane.

Stewart will play a British newscaster who comes to America to conquer cable news…“In the character of Walter Blunt, Seth, Jonathan and Patrick have found the alchemy that makes a borderline alcoholic, mad-genius-Brit the man you want fighting in America’s corner,” Starz CEO Chris Albrecht said. “Seth and Jonathan have struck the right balance between biting wit and outright absurdity in building this world, and we cannot wait for Patrick to breathe life into Walter.”

Oh, did you think I fell asleep after reading that press release? I learned from the best.

Via Variety