On Wednesday, United States Attorney General William Barr testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee regarding his handling of the special counsel’s investigation. A day later, he skipped his scheduled testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, resulting in a flurry of accusations and threats on Capitol Hill. With Saturday Night Live‘s return just a few days away, there’s a good chance the show’s cold opening will deal with the Barr drama in some form or fashion, but who would play him?

Some have suggested John Goodman, though the actor has already portrayed former State Secretary Rex Tillerson. An increasingly vocal cadre of Patton Oswalt fans, however, has been singing the comedian’s praises since Barr’s opening remarks on Wednesday were first televised. Fellow comics, actors and even his own wife, the actress Meredith Salenger, have been chiming in, too.

If SNL isn’t negotiating with @pattonoswalt to play Barr … #BarrHearing — Hal Sparks (@HalSparks) May 1, 2019