Paul McCartney to Guest Star on ‘Mad Men’?

According to the Daily Mail, the Ringo of British newspapers, Paul McCartney has allowed “Mad Men” to use his solo material on the show, and he’s also in discussions to make a walk-on appearance.
The singer was approached by the producers of the successful show because they wanted to use some of his solo material in the programme.
However, following long talks Sir Paul, 69, ended up agreeing to take on a walk-on role as well as giving the hit TV show permission to use his songs.
A source said to The Sun newspaper: “It’s perfect timing because his new music suits the programme perfectly…Action in the show has now reached the Swinging Sixties. So it’s only right that the man who was pivotal to the era is involved in the show.” (Daily Mail)
I don’t want to trust “source” because I can’t believe that someone actually used the phrase “Swinging Sixties” to another human being. But if it is true: America’s youth might not know who Paul McCartney is now, but they certainly will when selections from his most recent solo album, Kisses on the Bottom (which I’m assuming is about a brothel of some sort, possibly a Turkish bathhouse), play on a low-rated show about the 1960s. When reached for comment, former-Beatle Pete Best asked, “I’m still alive?” (Banner via Shutterstock)
UPDATE: Literally three minutes before posting this, I saw Vulture’s article denying the rumor, saying, “Paul McCartney will not in fact be appearing on the upcoming season of ‘Mad Men,’ a source close to the show confirms.” So use this post to make all the Paul McCartney and/or Wings jokes you can come up with.
I don’t want to imagine Paul McCartney doing this. BUT NOW ALL OF YOU ARE.
She has one too many legs.
Heather Mills jokes will never get old.
Baby, I’m amazed!
Paul has a leg up on the competition?
Just cast Angela Lansbury instead
+1, Love the recurring joke that Fergusson does with their resemblance
Goddammit, young people, can’t you use Google instead of voicing your embarrassing ignorance to the world?
Band on the run? NOT WITH ALL THAT CIGARETTE SMOKING ON THE SHOW AMIRITE YOU KNOW BECAUSE YEARS OF TOBACCO USE CAN CAUSE IRREPARABLE HARM TO YOUR LUNGS.
My money is on Paul McCartney staying late at the office with Peggy, and after a smoke session, he shows her the real inspiration for Maxwell’s Silver Hammer.
Of all the McCartney/Beatles/Wings songs I could have stuck in my head all day it’s going to be this one, isn’t it?
Well at least it’s not Ebony and Ivory … oh shit.
Hey, it’s also not HANDS ACROSS THE WATER (water) HANDS ACROSS THE SKY.
Love take him down to Peggy’s sheets
Paul McCartney was scheduled to portray Ruth Buzzi on a “show within a show” version of Laugh-In.
“The singer was approached by the producers of the successful show because they wanted to use some of his solo material in the programme and because Mick Jagger told them to fuck off.”
After FREEJACK Mick knew there was nowhere to go but down.
