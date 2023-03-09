With both The Mandalorian and The Last of Us dominating TV screens, Pedro Pascal is killing it right now, so it only makes sense that the actor appeared on the latest episode of Hot Ones where the food is as fiery as his career. While powering through spicy wings with host Sean Evans, Pascal was asked about the intricacies of working with Baby Yoda (a.k.a. Grogu) and what’s it like acting with an incredibly detailed piece of machinery.

Turns out, it’s freaking amazing. Pascal didn’t hold anything back as he explained how his adorable sidekick works:

There’s two of them. One, is like remote and you can carry him around. His head will move around, ears, you know what I mean. Turn towards you while you’re holding him, stuff like that, and kind of be alive. Then, for a good close-up, he’s connected to, you know, the Pentagon. It’s like wires that, in close, you get that really detailed eyebrow movements and eyeballs kind of moving around. He’s a very cooperative and fulfilling scene partner.

But the actor was just getting warmed up. According to Pascal, it’s very easy to connect with Grogu because the little dude genuinely breaks his heart with his eyes and lifelike movements, which Pascal attempted to demonstrate. It was everything.

“It’s pretty crazy,” he said. “Like having to say goodbye to him in Season 2 and getting praise for, ‘Oh my gosh, you have such subtle emotions and you’re dealing with a puppet.’ I’m like, this puppet is making me cry. It’s like… (imitates Baby Yoda’s facial impression and sounds) … and I’m like, damn!”

You can see Pascal gush about his co-star and do his best Baby Yoda impression at the 3:44 mark above.

New episodes of The Mandalorian stream Wednesday on Disney+.