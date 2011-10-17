People Like Motorcycles, Zombies

I’ve got two TV news stories and only one allotted post for them, so you’re getting them both: (1) “Sons of Anarchy” has been renewed for a fifth season, and (2) “The Walking Dead” season premiere broke its own ratings records.
“It is no small challenge to bring the themes of a great, ancient play like Hamlet into a wholly original television setting and to tell this complex story in a way that is both riveting and accessible to a broad audience,” network President John Landgraf said… This season has been averaging 5.8 million viewers, with the premiere episode the most-watched program in the network’s history. [TV Guide]
7.3 million zombie lovers tuned in, shattering all previous records for the show and dramatically improving on last year’s series premiere tune-in of 5.3 million. The story was even better for AMC in the key demo of adults 18 to 49, where the show averaged 4.8 million viewers under 50 and scored a 3.8 rating — bigger than just about everything else on network TV Sunday, save for NFL football. [Vulture]
It’s so weird that these shows are doing so well on cable, considering that they’re not cop shows on TNT. But if I’ve learned anything from following the TV industry, it’s that nothing stays fresh for long before it’s copied poorly. So get ready for shows about zombie motorcycle gangs, shows about motorcycle gangs fighting zombies, and of course the new Discovery docuseries “Zombie Vs. Motorcycles.” Can’t wait!
Actually, a show about a motorcycle gang fighting zombies sounds pretty interesting to me.
The Real Motorcycle Zombie Gangs of New Jersey.
Don’t act like it can’t happen.
Yeah, I’m with Zack on this. Sons of the Undead would be a bitchin show.
“The Riding Dead.” Send me a check.
Those Orange County Chopper guys are buying zombie makeup kits as we speak
I would watch “The Riding Dead,” but they have to have SS insignia on their choppers. ZOMBIE NAZI BIKER GANG!!!!
My wife turned to me during last night’s Walking Dead and asked why that guy is riding a motorcycle, as it doesn’t offer any protection from Zombies. And I told her that if she starts asking logistical questions about WB, it’s going to be ruined for both of us.
@Alcoholics
I think the idea is that he could navigate easier than the winnebago and suv, so he could scout ahead for the group.
Although them not acknowledging that the sound of his bike should make it a rolling Zombie Beacon did bother me.
I like to think that even in a zombie apocalypse, Daryl insists on keeping his racist swagger, even if there are no neo-nazi chicks to impress.
Shit, if you’re a Nazi and you don’t ACT like a Nazi after the apocalypse drops…you aren’t a very good Nazi frankly. I mean, if Mad Max taught us anything…the apocalypse is MORE of a reason to act like a neo fascist.
You’re better off on a bike because you can get away. If there’s too many to ride away from you’re F’ed anyway
I’m not sure which I’d join. Yes, I like biker policy on treating women like trash, but on the other hand as a zombie I could eat whomever I want and never worry about weight.
Matt called it.
[m.hollywoodreporter.com]
There was a zombie biker gang hybrid movie made in the ’70s. It’s called Psychomania (aka the Death Dealers in the US) and it’s a British production from 1973. I’ve seen it and it’s horrible, although the set design and biker helmets are awesome. It is a great idea that could be remade, though, as many of you have pointed out.
Trailer here! [www.youtube.com]
Hard to ride over zombie or victims bodies on that thing. That scene in front of the burning barn was cool though.