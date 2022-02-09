Is Brooklyn Officially Over Now That Pete Davidson Is Moving There?

The self-proclaimed King of Staten Island is looking to reign over a new borough that is equally annoying to travel to.

“Sorry, I’m moving, so my place is disgusting.” Davidson said in an interview with NBCLX, as he moved the meticulously placed Kim Kardashian prayer candle out of frame. “I just want to make sure I don’t have underwear everywhere,” Davidson explained in a moment which he probably didn’t think was going to be recorded. When asked where, the SNL star said he was making the move to Brooklyn.

“I love Staten Island but it takes too long to get over the bridge,” the comedian said, after saying he is actually “very excited” to move to Brooklyn. The news comes after Davidson was reportedly looking at houses in LA, where Kardashian lives, but he has yet to confirm or deny. Davidson also bought a ferry in Staten Island last month with co-star Colin Jost, which they are planning to turn into an arts and entertainment venue.

Here’s the thing: it’s annoying to get anywhere in New York, and every apartment is going to be disgusting. The only difference is that Staten Island still has Colin Jost living there, so they can carpool to 30 Rock if needed.