The Petition To Reinstate Phil Robertson Of ‘Duck Dynasty’ Already Has 40,000 Signatures

Surprise! It appears the bloodiest battle in the Culture Wars will be fought over something said by a millionaire reality show star who makes noisemakers that cause ducks to get horny! Disagree? Well maybe you haven’t seen the #IStandWithPhil petition that has already picked over 40,000 signatures!
“Simply put, Phil Robertson is being censored and punished for quoting the Bible, and A&E’s treatment of him is punitive and highly discriminatory,” said Chris Stone, who created the petition. […]
In an open letter to A&E that accompanies the petition, Stone writes: “Mr. Robertson’s comments in GQ Magazine are simply reflective of a Biblical view of sexuality, marriage, and family — a view that has stood the test of time for thousands of years and continues to be held by the majority of Americans and today’s world as a whole.” [TV Guide]
Now, I could sit here and pick apart the language in the petition (specifically the thing about how this view “has stood the test of time for thousands of years,” as though no other long-held belief or theory has ever become outdated or been proven wrong), or point out that A&E is really trying to have their cake and eat it too here (you can’t just hire and promote someone who repeatedly expresses viewpoints that are at odds with your self-proclaimed status as “strong supporters and champions of the LGBT community” and then turn around and wash your hands of the matter once it blows up in your face), or maybe also point out that the dude people are #StandingWith also has some, let’s say, questionable opinions on race, but what would be the point of any of that? Just over 24 hours after the story broke we’re already miles beyond having a reasonable dialogue.
Sides have been drawn. Weapons are raised. Commence yelling at each other.
/sits back with popcorn & watches the bloodbath.
This is our version of the Gladiator combat. The internet is our Colosseum.
But what’s her opinion on this?! Is she with the innocent Christian or the atheist heathens?! I HAVE TO KNOW!!!!!
YOU MUST CHOOSE SIDES! XBOX OR PLAYSTATION. Wait, wrong argument.
Chris Cristie should start feeling pretty worried about that 2016 GOP nomination.
The extremists are always the loudest.
Serious point of view- I think this whole thing is f’ing fantastic for republicans, coming on the heels of the boener coming down hard on the tea partiers. Maybe I’m being optimistic, but I think this might get some people to quit supporting the loons in the primaries.
Of course my level of optimism is not very high. I just turned down four club-level seats for the texans-broncos game… I think I know what’s going to happen there.
Ramble, ramble, ramble, ramble! RAMBLE! ramble? Ramble.
“We must do something about this immediately! Immediately!! Immediately!!! Harrumph! Harrumph! Harrumph!”
-Governor William J. Lepetomane
a Biblical view of sexuality, marriage, and family
Yeah, but which one?
Is it King David’s view of sexuality, marriage and family, with a bunch of children born to different wives and concubines? Or King Solomon’s, with 300 wives and 700 concubines?
And what kind of dowry? Did Robertson give his prospective inlaws a bag of silver, or did he provide services to them like Jacob?
Man, it’s almost like these people have never even read the Bible and are just invoking it to cover their own bullshit beliefs.
“I FULLY BELIEVE IN THIS ONE PASSAGE OF THE BIBLE BUT DON’T READ ANYTHING BEFORE OR AFTER IT THAT MIGHT MAKE ME LOOK LIKE A LUNATIC FOR BLINDLY FOLLOWING A BOOK WRITTEN 2,000 YEARS AGO.”
The New American Bible, duh. The version where Jesus is a NASCAR driver and wants you to own automatic weapons.
People’s Front of Judea?
Fuck off! Judean People’s Front!
@Hobo Spices: You mean Him?
+1 Otto
+1 Hobo
+1 EVERYBODY
That doesn’t bother me so much as people crying “DISCRIMINATION!” when they get called out for, you know, discriminating.
“You have to be tolerant of my intolerance or else you’re a hypocrite!”
Somewhat serious question: Someone once told me that Old Testament was Catholic only, is he wrong or not?
@Occam,
Jews only follow the Old Testament.
Lolz, you guys Quack me up!!! Get it, because… Fuck it, I’m tired.
@Midwest Girthquake
Huh? I definitely saw Christian bibles that included the Old Testament, or a somewhat larger part of it. So is it OK for a Christian to quote from it (also known as the rotten defense), or not?
@Otto – What are you talking about?! None of those examples were included in my “Right-wing fanatical talking points” memo I received in the mail after that Obummer was elected in 2008.
I can’t speak for Catholics, but the old testament served till Christ died (Gal 3:19) but is no longer the authority for Christians (Hebrews 8:13 & 9:15)
Oh my sweet baby Jesus. You people are a special brand of crazy that I love so much.
Jewish people dont follow the new testament at all, and some sects of judaism still follow the old first 5 books only, others have started to include more of the old, but not the new. Catholics and well modern christianity in general adhere to the new testament but still recognize the old testament for some things, the ones that help them push beliefs.
If any man can convince 300 women to marry him and 700 other women to just sleep with him, well shit. Play on playa.
@occam- if 12 years of Catholic school and a Church of Christ ex-wife taught me anything it’s this: Catholics use the existence OT whenever guilt is needed and to prove that they’re the one true religion, and protestants use it to justify all kinds of crazy shit by pulling single lines out of context. (Almost) every christian uses it, none use all of it, and all of them +1 are doing it wrong.
I hope Mikey and Paul Sr. can patch up their differences.
wait what?
As a Drunk Gay Terrorist…
I’m telling y’all, it’s like Chick-fil-A controversy 2.0 on my FB news feed today. I’ve scrolled past sooooo much nonsense. Not worth the headache.
For a group of people who says everyone else plays the victim too much, conservatives sure do love pretending they’re being persecuted.
I just get so annoyed when people act like “free speech” means you can say whatever the hell you want and not face any consequences. THAT’S NOT HOW IT WORKS.
You say dumb shit, you pay the price.
“Martin Bashir said something mean about Sarah Palin FIRE HIM FIRE HIS ASS RIGHT NOW RABBLERABBLERABBLE.”
I just tell people go to out and say inflammatory remarks as a representative of the company they work for and see what happens.
Patty, I’ve heard Chickfila brought up at least three times today. “This is JUST like what happened to Chickfila, y’all. Let’s go get some chikin’ sammiches.”
As I commented to JTRO, @patty, these are YOUR “friends”….
Phil Robertson is right.Most ffaagggots are pedafiles and rapeist and just sickos.I guess these sick sexual degenerates cant handle the truth that theyre sick vile unaccepted freaks.
oh Jed, y ou so funny!
I’s good in speelin’ and maff too
You butchered that post worse than a spambot.
This is worse than the Bieber spambots.
STRONG TAEK JED
ROLL TARD!1!,,!
On a serious note – you can instantly spot when an educated person misrepresents themselves as a stooge. They often misspell words in creatively terrible ways.
Oh my god. Dubya was a Nobel Laureate!
I understand why A&E moved fast to suspend the guy. They don’t want to offend the millions of gays that watch Duck Dynasty.
I can’t offer an opinion of man anus, but I will agree with the guy that vagina has much more to offer than woman anus.
if vagina is so much better than anus why do we still try to get her to do anal?
Vagina is always better on the other side. Or something like that.
“We are now going to war over comments made by a man who makes duck calls.” sarcastically written by a writer who is sooooo above the duck dynastry family who works for a company that is soooo above duck dynasty that they continually updates us on the phil robertson saga.
What is a Dynastry? Is it like Dentistry? Or Dysentery?
Blogging about half celebrities saying vagina/butt stuff puts food in the writer’s mouth. You could be a bit more sensitive about it, couldn’t you?
Duck Dynasty for president
Question: who is the left’s equivalent of Sarah Palin? Because what’s their stupid thing-to-say going to be?
I’d say Martin Bashir, but he’s now off advocating taking dumps in other people’s mouths.
Pelosi.
Because she’s a woman? Please. It would have to be someone who could just deny reality while staring directly into it.
Alec Baldwin.
It’s Oprah, right?
Elsewhere in America, veterans are losing their benefits while illegal immigrants are gaining them.
Not as important, but worth noting.
Elsewhere in the world, some children are starving while some aren’t.
Not as important, but worth noting.
Illegal immigrants are stealing veterans benefits? What?
Immigrants are eating children, wha??
Illegible migrants are stealing children’s vegetables?!
They came for our vitamins.
All they got was lead.
*duck call*
Prediction pool: I have that in around 6 weeks he makes an apology that explicitly does not move away from the homosexuality is a sin position but clarifies that it is no where near the same thing as bestiality and that we are all sinners and need God’s love. Show goes back to normal, everyone forgets, A&E keeps cashing checks.
Who wants in on the pool?
Oh those A&E fatcats! They’ve done it to us again!
In, but I need a parlay on the increase in the family’s per episode fee. This whole this was a publicity stunt/troll/event to give the family some social media response data to argue value of their contract
“Simply put, Phil Robertson is being censored and punished for quoting the Bible…”
Ah, who could forget Leviticus 4:27: “And lo, it was proclaimed that vaginas remained forever prefererred over a man’s anus.”
Leviticus 4:28 “I mean come on, dudes!”
Leviticus 4:29: “Haha, black people.”
In all fairness, the men’s anuses he’s been exposed to were probably disgusting.
HOW MUCH LONGER MUST THE WHITE RACE SUFFER? THIS ISN’T WHAT YOU PROMISED HITLER!
If I held a press conference and staged a protest against intolerance for homosexuality by firing an AR-15 into a bible, who would be most upset?
* Christians for desecrating their holy book?
* The NRA for using a gun to shoot a bible?
* Homosexuals for choosing such a terrible way to protest intolerance?
Easily the first one. (And you know that Koran-burning dipshit from Florida would be the first one to get outraged.)
Homosexuals wouldn’t give a shit one way or the other, and the NRA would brag about how the bullet totally shredded the KJV.
I think the people who work at the Starbucks you do it in would be most upset
The Bible, huh? Seen the movie. Is it like the majority, and the book is better?
Ever read Revelations – ON WEED?
Anyone else read the article? One of my biggest issues with what this guy is about was his hailing all mighty nature and what God has created and on and on. And then…
hearing how he manipulates his property during duck season to ensure he has shit to shoot.
Just one more moron with money.
Ha, that’s a great point.
“I just follow God’s plan … unless it interferes with my huntin’. Then fuck you, God.”
Ugh. I’ll just copy and paste what I Tweeted earlier:
Can we just file the @DuckDynastyAE homophobias and racism under “no shit” and get on with our lives?
This. Most of these people will die out, some will always be there, the majority however will accept that homosexuality is part of human sexuality and get back to murdering each other over TV’s on Black Friday.
Has A & E ever voiced strong support for Christians? No, it seems they are only strong supporters of homosexuals. And if in the minds of homosexuals they have no choice in their sexual behavior and are very vocal about their choice, why do they then express their bigotry against heterosexuals, since they too have no choice in their sexual behavior?
Yes, homosexuals are out there loudly complaining that vaginal sex is “just gross, man” and insisting that heterosexuals are all going to Hell.
It’s an airtight analogy you’ve crafted. Congratulations.
Otto, buddy, read his screen name
The best part of the whole thing is that Phil Robertson somehow manages to fit into both categories in this Patton Oswalt routine.
What I wanna know is what percentage of those signatures spelled their own names correctly. And what percentage wrote on their computer screens in pen.
This was one of the premier comments on this from facebook (and by premier I mean batshit crazy). BE WARNED. THIS TAEK IS POSSI-BLI TOO STRONG FOR EVERYONE, INCLUDING YOUNG CHILDREN AND PREGNANT WOMEN.
“The difference is that He has an opinion and isn’t asking people to believe him and if everyone doesn’t agree with him then they are all going to burn in hell. He isn’t pushing his belief onto anyone else, he is just stating his opinion. UNLIKE YOU [name redacted], essentially saying that he is wrong and everyone needs to be open minded blah blah blah… THAT RIGHT FUCKING THERE is what you are accusing him of doing to everyone else. EVERYONE is entitled to their opinions and he isn’t telling anyone to believe what he believes, but he has a right to believe what he wants and not what people tell him to believe.
LONG story short, stop doing EXACTLY, EXACTLY, what you are accusing him of doing. YOU ma’am, YOU, are the close minded one in the belief that ‘no one should believe gay marriage should be not be allowed.’ Its called a belief because people can believe what they want. I am not saying you should or should not believe in gay marriage, that is your own God forsaken opinion… But YOU are a sorry piece of shit to say that he shouldn’t say something like that because of what YOU believe. YOU are one close minded motherfucker and can’t open your mind and see that everyone is different and everyone has different beliefs aside from your own.
And to say that being gay or lesbian isn’t a choice?! ‘Its Genetic’, show me the fucking god damn strand of DNA that says a person is straight or gay. PLEASE, please show be that. I have many friends that are gay, and a lot of them are gay by CHOICE. So don’t be pulling that, oh its not their choice they are just born that way.”
Also, as someone who knows this person, I can tell you the gay people they’re referring to are bisexual, so technically, yes, they can choose.
tl;dr
You and I are NOT gonna get along.
The big difference I guess in that opinion is that I’ve actually met gay people and yes, it’s genetic.
Free speech, people. He was asked a question, and he answered it honestly, without any hatred. He just stated that, according to his beliefs, homosexuality was wrong, and that he was satisfied to let the God he believes in judge gays. I read a comment, in another article, which stated that the entire family should refuse to renew their contract with A&E, and take their show to another network. That seems like an appropriate response, to me. There was no need to fire the man, all they had to do was to release a statement that Phil’s comments did not reflect the network’s policy.
I don’t know anyone who is raising their hand saying, “let’s censor those with dissenting opinions!”
They’re just saying, “fuck you, buddy, we don’t like what you’re saying.”
Equally protected. A&E is a corporation that makes money and when someone associated with their brand is put in a position that makes them less money – well, you see how quickly A&E acted here. Almost immediately.
….and now I must post a retraction, since the video of Phil speaking at the church, in 2010 has surfaced. In that one he says some truly hateful things. So, although I still think his comments in the GQ issue were no big deal, apparently his true feelings come out when he is speaking to a different audience. Unless his opinion has changed in the last few years, which I doubt.
So basically everyone’s argument is essentially something like this.
“What? What is wrong with _________?! Once again people are forcing their beliefs onto everyone else! These people are monsters who are destroying this country!”
That about sums it up yeah Redshirt.
Sooooooooooooooo stupid. We can’t get a functional health care system in this country but we can fight about what some non-elected non-politician hillbilly reality TV stars says. Are there not better things to fight about and worry about then this? So stupid.
ffs, this this this this this
Glad someone said this. The fact that the people at A&E (as well as tv channels in general) have this kind of stuff planned out ahead of time, both to boost their ratings (ie: money) is pretty much a given. But even if I don’t follow conspiracies, I do sometimes wonder (not believe, but wonder) if there is something bigger going on here that is meant to keep people concerned about petty stuff like this so that we don’t get too hung up and organized to try and solve the real problems this country (heck, this whole species) has. Again, not saying I actually believe this, but can understand the ones who do.
You aren’t wrong, but look at it this way: It’s a topic everyone understands and most have an opinion about, so covering it generates page views, comments, advertising money and what not.
To all A&E execs who are reading these comments – I don’t care, get more episodes of The First 48 out already.
The First Amendment does not protect his right to have a reality television show. Or does it mean he can say whatever he wants without being held accountable for his actions.