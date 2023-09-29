There are only a few shows that can unite a generation. In the past, it was The Sopranos and maybe the early seasons of Heroes. You know, a show that would get everyone to rally around the screen to see what happens next. But no series has ever stood the test of time as much as Planet Earth, which has the most appealing main characters of all time: real-life animals! No Italian mob family can ever stand up to that.

BBC America released a first look at Planet Earth III, which brings back the iconic and comforting voice of Sir David Attenborough as he narrates the beauties of the planet through the eyes of all those tiny animals wandering around. The landmark docuseries first premiered in 2006 before getting a highly-anticipated sequel in 2016.

Legendary composer Hans Zimmer also crafted the score for the upcoming installment along with London pop artist Bastille. Musician RAYE, who wrote the stunning track “Mother Nature” expressed her excitement and also revealed herself to be a Planet Earth superfan, much like the rest of us.t The singer explained (via press release), “I am a Planet Earth stan, I’ve watched religiously for years, so having this opportunity open for me doesn’t even feel real. David Attenborough and Hans Zimmer are two of my heroes, to be able to compose a song with Hans is BEYOND a wildest dream, and then to hear Sir David narrate over and in between my voice actually brings tears to my eyes. To be able to contribute in my small way to this massively important and equally beautiful documentary series is an honor and a moment I will always cherish.”

Planet Earth III and the comforting sounds of Attenborough’s voice will premiere on BBC America and AMC+ later this year. Check out the teaser above. Try not to cry!