I’m not going to say it’s all been downhill for Netflix since American Vandal was canceled. But I’m also not not saying it…

The mockumentary was one of the best shows of 2017 and a Peabody winner; you couldn’t go anywhere without someone asking, “Do you know who drew the d*cks?” (I might be misremembering things slightly, but seriously, it was excellent.) Season two, which focused on the Turd Burglar, was also good. American Vandal unfortunately wasn’t brought back for a third season about boogers, or whatever, but creators Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault have returned with a new series that focuses on eSports.

Players is a “comedic documentary-style series that follows a fictional pro League of Legends esports team, as they pursue their first championship after years of close calls and heartache. To win it all, they will need their prodigy, a 17-year-old rookie, and their 27-year-old veteran to put their egos aside and work together,” according to the official plot description from Paramount+. If you can’t laugh at a cocky eSports player who goes by the moniker “Cream Cheese,” well, you probably didn’t think the spray-painted dicks were funny either. That sounds like a “you” problem.

Players, which stars Noh Arrow Dong-Hyeon, Michael “Miko” Ahn, Misha Brooks, Da’Jour Jones, and Youngbin Chung, premieres on Paramount+ on June 16.