The streaming era may be a mixed bag, but there’s one aspect that’s an unambiguous win: the creation of Pluto, everyone’s favorite source of free movies and TV. It’s great. It’s got random films you forgot existed. It’s got Julia Child, Johnny Carson, and old Doctor Who 24/7. You can put it on in the background while you work from home and it makes life all the better. There’s so much to choose from, all of it free and endless, that it might seem like it can’t get any better. And yet.

Per Cord Cutter News, the free streamer recently added a new channel. It’s called Car Chase. No, it’s not a channel devoted entirely to car chase movies, like Smokey and the Bandit and Dirty Mary Crazy Larry and Death Proof and the Mad Maxes, though that would be fantastic, too. Rather it has real car chases: live feeds or previously recorded footage showing actual people giving actual chase to actual law enforcement.

What to expect from the Car Chase Pluto channel? As this article is being typed up, the Car Chase channel is showing someone on a motorcycle trying to flee the fuzz along a darkened highway in southern California. It might never end, unless one of them finally runs out of gas. It’s murky and the images can be impossible to parse, but that just means it’s more real.

People have always loved sharing wild ass car chases, which show that truth can be stranger than even video games like Grand Theft Auto. Those tend to be shared on social media, meaning they can be tough to find when you’re hankering for some real-life automotive mayhem. But now you can simply hit a few buttons and voila. The future isn’t always awesome, but in this case, at least, it’s everything it should have been.

You can watch a trailer for Pluto’s Car Chase channel below.

