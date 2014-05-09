Pop Culture Buddies: Illustrations Of Famous TV And Movie Duos Blissfully Hanging Out

If famous fictional characters took a break from entertaining us to spend an afternoon enjoying each other’s company, what kind of activities would they bond over? That’s the question Australian artist Dave Collinson answers with his “Pop Culture Buddies” illustration series, which features Jesse and Heisenberg, The Dude and Walter Sobchak, Marty McFly and Doc Brown, and other famous TV and movie characters blissfully hanging out together.

Dave was kind enough to let us publish the entire series below. See more of his work on Tumblr.

Walter & The Dude (The Big Lebowski)

Marty & Doc (Back to the Future)

Bill & Ted (Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure)

Jake & Elwood (The Blues Brothers)

Walter & Jesse (Breaking Bad)

Will & Carlton (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air)

Riggs & Murtaugh (Lethal Weapon)

Click through to see Vincent & Jules (Pulp Fiction), Dwight & Michael (The Office), Wayne & Garth (Wayne’s World), Zoolander & Hansel (Zoolander), and more.