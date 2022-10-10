What’s Popular On Streaming Now

Multiple times per week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

TIE: 10. Andor (Star Wars series streaming on Disney+) Alright, so this show doesn’t have Baby Yoda, but that’s actually (hear me out) a bonus. Diego Luna returns as Cassian Andor in a grounded, methodical, grown-up story from a galaxy far, far away. Star Wars fans get a special bonus here, in that the series will eventually be 24 episodes long. That allows the show to do a slower burn than Obi-Wan received, and the storytelling should be better for it. In other words, instead of a gimmicky smooshing together of a re-teamed rivalry, we’re getting a true character story of a rebel hero, one that we haven’t seen enough of until now. TIE: 10. The Crown (Netflix series) Get ready for King Charles to lose his wits and (have his people) say something improper when Season 5 arrives with a new principal cast. That season will take on the departure of Diana from her doomed marriage to the long-time prince, who wouldn’t stay away from Camilla and (allegedly) couldn’t stomach how the press (and the public) embraced his first wife. We know that Diana’s story ended in a tragic paparazzi pursuit, after the show let everything hang out and sh*t all over the fairy tale in Season 4. Before we see how the Royal Family handles the continued Diana story, return to where it all began with Claire Foy, Vanessa Kirby, and Matt Smith as the O.G. stars.

9. The Midnight Club (Netflix series) Mike Flanagan can’t miss when it comes to spooky show on Netflix, given his success with The Haunting Of Hill House (and its followup) as well as the (incredible) Midnight Mass. This show, however, gears itself towards scaring the hell out of a younger crowd while adapting Christopher Pike’s novel about a hospice for teens with terminal diagnoses. The group gathers ’round for secret meetings during the witching hour, and expect plenty of fun to be poked at jump scares. However, all members must vow to reach out from the dead if possible, and what results is a surprisingly profound journey for this group who are making the most of their limited remaining time on Earth. 8. Cobra Kai (Netflix series) This season is still kicking up top-of-the-chart numbers for Netflix, as well as stirring up nostalgia in the most effective way while also captivating the younger generation, who’s invested in the infighting between warring senseis. Karate supervillain Terry Silver is no longer literally dealing in toxic waste, but he’s inspiring the rest of the adults (including a glorious amount of Chozen) to band together and realize that they’ve got the “Eye of the Tiger” while the franchise attempts to figure out what’s coming next. A separately-cast movie is in the works, but we’re still hanging tight on news for more seasons.

7. Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power (Amazon Prime series) This epic fantasy extravaganza doesn’t inspire as much social media on a week-to-week basis as Game of Thrones does, but both series have lasting power while adapting tomes from the greats. J.R.R. Tolkien fans can now feast their eyes upon the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth, so we’re getting a completely different set of stories than the Peter Jackson films. Jeff Bezos also seems very keen to keep funding this beautiful beast, so a second season is definitely a go. That won’t thrill anti-woke viewers, but the show (and young Galadriel) will keep rising. 6. Hellraiser (Hulu movie) Clive Barker’s iconic Pinhead takes a gender-bending spin in this reboot movie that kicks some ass but reminds everyone that villains can be rational, too. Yes, there’s a mysterious ancient box (didn’t your mama warn you about opening those?) that unleashes the Cenobites, and a fresh new Hell Priest is upon us. Get ready for buckets and buckets of blood, just in time for you to start planning your Halloween costume, mull over dressing as Pinhead, and then decide that being Carmy from The Bear or anyone wearing a Squid Game tracksuit will be much easier.

5. Interview With The Vampire (AMC series streaming on AMC+) A second season renewal has already happened while the first season’s only getting started. What you need to know, however, is that Anne Rice’s Louis and Lestat are decloseted (in this update to the blockbuster 1990s movie starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt), and that’s only one of the reason why this show happens to be better than the original in translating the spirit of Rice’s most popular gothic novel to the screen. Jacob Anderson of Game of Thrones gives us a historically relevant Louis, and Sam Reid gives us a Lestat de Lioncourt who is both more subtle and more outrageous than his predecessor. Soon, we’ll also be able to watch Alexandra Daddario in The Mayfair Witches, so AMC is really bringing it for fans of Anne Rice’s kingdom. 4. Blonde (Netflix movie) Make no mistake, this film is a tough watch. Ana de Armas really goes though the paces in this film directed by Andrew Dominik, who previously promised that the movie would contain aspects “to offend everyone.” The (dramatized) acts of Charlie Chaplin Jr. and JFK could trigger a lot of people, but it’s important to remember that this film isn’t a standardized biopic. Rather, we’re seeing an adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’ expansive novel about a somewhat fictionalized spin on Marilyn Monroe’s legacy.