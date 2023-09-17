Every single week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

TIE: 10. The Morning Show (Apple TV+ series) One of the first Apple TV+ original series bought us this team-up of former Friends siblings and remains a crowd pleaser. Reese Witherspoon’s brash co-anchor bounces delightfully up against Jennifer Aniston’s more mainstream-leaning counterpart, and Billy Crudup remains the Kermit The Frog of this series. This season, the network’s future might be in jeopardy due to a tech titan’s presence. Those darn chaos agents keeps showing up in the art that reflects life these days. TIE: 10. The Nun (Warner Bros film on HBO Max) Does James Wan’s unofficial muse, Patrick Wilson, appear in this installment as paranormal investigator Ed Warren? An equally important question: does Vera Farmiga pop into view as Lorraine Warren? You gotta watch to find out, but do expect to see Taissa Farmiga walking right back into Hell on Earth. As well, Bonnie Aarons is still here to make you pee your pants as Valek, and these movies sure do love their jump scares, but director Michael Chaves and Wan know how to pull them off well, so they are forgiven.

9. Power Book IV: Force (Starz series) Do you have to watch Power before heading into Book IV? We’ve got you covered on that front, and long story short, it’s a good idea to watch the first Power (with Book II and Book III being optional) to see necessary background context about Tommy Egan. We are ranking the power players each week this season, which follows Tommy descending upon Chicago on his way to California. You can probably guess that the Windy City’s drug game distracts him. 8. The Other Black Girl (Hulu series) This Rashida Jones-produced show has humor with bite, rather than being a fluffy little comedy. The satiric story, which takes on takes on tokenization and racial identity in America, is based upon Zakiya Dalila Harris’ same-named NYT best-selling novel about an editorial assistant, who is initially thrilled to no longer be the “only Black girl” in the office. However, something sinister is afoot as the novelty of Hazel’s arrival gives way to the unexpected.

7. The Little Mermaid (Disney movie streaming on Disney+) Disney appears to be committed to live-version redos of their most beloved classic stories, and this particular reimagining stars Halle Bailey as Ariel. Bailey earned rave reviews with Rob Marshall directing, and you’d be ready to sit down for the starring lady’s performance of “Part of Your World.” Expect this incarnation to be more overstuffed than its predecessor, given that it expands on some issues. Additionally, the ocean is a very different place in 2023 than 1989, so there’s that darker vibe, too. 6. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (Paramount film streaming on VOD and Amazon Prime) This is not one of the Michael Bay movies, so expect less “boom” from Jeff Rowe, and Megan Fox does not appear whether, but you will be able to enjoy the voice of Ayo Edebiri (as April) to lessen your craving for the next season of The Bear (it will be awhile on that note, so stay patient). Our own Mike Ryan called this installment the best theatrical TMNT film, so there is no shortage of cowabunga on hand.

5. The Wheel Of Time (Amazon Prime series) Rosamund Pike is a gem at portraying sociopaths, but she’s in more morally grey territory here. She portrays Moraine, part of the Aes Sedai organization, and she is one of the few choice women in this world who can wield magic. Under her watchful eye, the prophesied Dragon Reborn could either fix humanity or do the opposite. Jeff Bezos may have actually scored his own Game of Thrones with this series, rather than with Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, and The Wheel Of Time‘s viewership appears to be stronger at this point. No matter your preference, it’s an overall good time to be a fantasy-lit loving watcher of TV. 4. No Hard Feelings (Sony Pictures movie on VOD and Amazon Prime) It’s a nice week to catch up on some side projects starring The Bear cast. In this case, Ebon Moss-Bachrach can be seen as an ex-boyfriend to Jennifer Lawrence’s fail-hard character, Maddie, who needs to make some money, fast, so she answers a Craigslist ad from parents who would really like a nice woman to boink their 19-year-old unsociable son. Cue the raunchy shenanigans that we’ve been missing in movies. Long live the filth, y’all.