Multiple times per week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts and ratings) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

10. (TIE) Halo (Paramount+ series) Pablo Schreiber’s resumé can’t get enough variety, but he drops the villainous tendencies to be the key to saving humanity despite every thinkable odd. The show pushes forward to the 26th century with a human-alien war, and Natasha McElhone portrays a pivotal leader while mankind goes up against “the Covenant.” Sure, there’s plenty of sci-fi tropes here and tons of action, but the characters are drawn in a surprisingly complex way, and Pablo’s the deadliest weapon available to save us all. 10. The Thing About Pam (NBC series streaming on Peacock) The only network selection here is a bid from Renee Zellweger look more unrecognizable than we’ve ever seen her look before now. She’s doing the true-crime thing while portraying Pam Hupp, who’s known well to Dateline NBC viewers and podcast listeners alike. Hupp grew involved within a diabolical scheme, one that left Betsy Faria dead and her husband somehow holding the ball, but there’s much more here than initially meets the eyes.

9. Minx (HBO Max series) Jake Johnson’s done with his New Girl persona, finally. Here, he portrays a publisher who assembles a motley crew of staffers, all of whom (comedically) come together in the 1970s to publish the first erotic magazine for women. In order to do so, he teams up with an earnest, ambitious feminist, portrayed by Ophelia Lovibond, and what transpires is raunchy but gutsy enough to work. 8. DMZ (HBO Max series) DC Comics fans, you’re going to want to check out this series with Rosario Dawson saving us all from the apocalypse, which sounds a lot more comforting and realistic than what humanity’s been through over the past few years (and counting). Also, this story sprang from the Vertigo imprint, so you gotta know that it’s more hardcore than the slightly more mainstream comic book fare out there.

7. The Last Kingdom (Netflix series) Season Five has arrived for this fan-favorite historical drama, which is based upon Bernard Cornwell’s blockbuster The Saxon Stories books. The story has pushed forward in time, although one can expect the happenings to remain brutal. The kingdoms are struggling to unite, and that dream might be exactly that. In short, the Danish invasion’s at the forefront, and another rebellion is brewing, all while inner-family drama swirls. It’s a great escape to watch these swirling agendas and destinies, all separate from the stress of our own 2022 lives. 6. Severance (Apple TV+ series) Ben Stiller’s got a brainchild for you, and the set-up will appeal to all of those who struggle with work-life balance. Adam Scott cannot be ignored as a leading man, and he’s got some excellent backup beats from Patricia Arquette and Christopher Walken, Stop working and go watch this show already, would you? We’re fast approaching season finale time, so get caught up.

5. Fresh (Searchlight Pictures film on Hulu) Sebastian Stan must never take a day off. He dove straight from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier into several movie and TV projects, all of which are very non-MCU in nature. That includes this satiric take on the dating world that happens to bring the obsession in a slightly gory way. It’s a romcom, sort of, and a horror movie, even more, and it’s even scarier than what you’re seeing in your dating app swipe stream with Daisy Edgar-Jones going through hell. 4. Servant Of The People (Kvartal 95 series on Netflix) By popular demand, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s comedy series is now available to watch in the U.S. while he’s defending his own war-torn country after refusing a ride out of dodge. Sure, it might feel a little weird to enjoy some laughs while Vladimir Putin’s waging a real-life horror movie. Zelenskyy is, of course, a former comedian/satirist/actor and comparable to Jon Stewart, so it’s hard to pass this one up while he heroically rises to the challenge across the globe.