Every single week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

10: TIE. Tracker (CBS series streaming on Paramount+) Alright, so hang tight for the long-term ratings verdict on this series, which premiered with an undeniable boost due to following the Super Bowl. Naturally, the title will make you think of Reacher, although this is very much not Jack Reacher territory. Still, there’s a relatively lone wolf (Colter Shaw, portrayed by Justin Hartley) who’s out there, you know, tracking people while seeking rewards and prospering due to his survivalist family background. This series is based upon Jeffrey Deaver’s The Never Game, and yes, they totally used Tracker as the show’s title for a reason. 10: TIE. The New Look (Apple TV+ series) Ben Mendelsohn can belt out Beyonce on a whim, but on a more serious note, he portrays a World War II-era Christian Dior in this series (also starring Maisie Williams) that charts his modern-fashion rise alongside the likes of Cristóbal Balenciaga, Pierre Balmain, and Coco Chanel. History buffs and fashion junkies alike will enjoy tucking into this saga, despite the traumatic moments within.

9. The Iron Claw (A24 film on VOD & Amazon Prime) The Von Erich wrestling family is here to make you burst into tears and thank it. Zac Efron is a jacked-up wrestling-ring force as Kevin, who endured tragedy of an unfathomable scale. How did The Oscars overlook this performance? He’s accompanied by Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson (who is so underrated despite being everywhere lately), and Stanley Simons as they took their father’s wrestling dynasty to the moon and then crashing back down again. Eventually, this title will stream on Max, but for now, it’s in VOD City. 8. Halo (Paramount+ series) Pablo Schreiber is back as Master Chief, and if he has any say in the matter, there won’t be Sexy Master Chief on display this season. In other words, Master Chief will not be sporting a Pornstache, among other things. Officially, he will be fretting about the changing tide of his war and how to prepare for what he believes is an imminent attack by the Covenant on the most valuable stronghold known to mankind. Can he finally find the Halo, which will either help humanity survive or kill it off forever? Master Chief could use a break.

7. Lover, Stalker, Killer (Netflix documentary) Naturally, Valentine’s Day might motivate more people to pick up the online dating apps, but let this horrific documentary be a cautionary tale. An unwitting love triangle turned deadly, and although the “twist” is predictable, this real-life terror will remind you that hanging out in your pajamas at home on a Saturday night is much better than this alternative. 6. Masters Of The Air (Apple TV+ series) This show is still working through the many, and increasingly dangerous, missions of World War II or the Bloody Hundredth. Austin Butler is perhaps too handsome for this role, but that’s par for the course in this cast. Callum Turner, Barry Keoghan, Anthony Boyle, Ncuti Gatway, and Nate Mann similarly ask us to suspend belief as their real-life daredevils who led bombardments aimed toward taking Nazi Germany down. The aerial fighter scenes are visceral, as are the coming-down-to-earth moments, and despite Barry Keoghan’s character delighting in reminding the world that he’s Irish, this might be the most normal person that he’s ever portrayed.

5. The Tourist (BBC One/Stan series streaming on Netflix) This series originally streamed on Max and found new life after moving over to Netflix for its second season of U.S.-based streaming. Jamie Dornan’s character took a hell of a road trip in the Australian Outback and has moved onto Ireland, where he’s attempting to make progress against those ultra-bad dudes who want to take his also-bad dude self off the map. First, he’ll be drawn into a family feud — the most delicate kind of feud. 4. Shōgun (FX series streaming on Hulu) James Clavell’s beloved 1975 novel (within his Asian Saga) will be lushly rendered to bring his 1600s civil war-story to life. You might need a flowchart to keep track of the various alliances and betrayals in this show, which begins when Lord Yoshii Toranaga finds himself being dragged into oblivion by “vultures,” i.e. the opposing Council of Regents. Enter an apparent ally, John Blackthorne, whose ship has conveniently been marooned nearby, although he could be the key to helping Toranago tip the balance against his enemies. That’s only the beginning, and clearly, any attempt at a small blurb would fail to adequately describe what’s in store for viewers here.