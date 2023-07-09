Every single week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

TIE: 10. Extraction 2 (Netflix film) Chris Hemsworth did it again as Tyler Rake. This sequel to an early-pandemic streaming success is still hanging around in the charts nearly a month after the fact, proving that he’s not simply a pretty Thor. In fact, Hemsworth might currently be the most successful mainstream action star (beyond Gerry Butler) who can maintain that status while not appearing in an ensemble film. Netflix has already greenlit a third installment of this franchise, and surely, that 21-minute, one-take action scene helped that news happen quickly. TIE: 10. Run Rabbit Run (Netflix movie) Those who love Sarah Snook (with or without Succession‘s Shiv Roy in the mix) will dig this little psychological thriller. Snook portrays a mother and a fertility doctor who must deal with her own daughter’s bizarre behavior, which makes her question her values about life and death and also deal with a nightmare from days past. This is a far cry from the HBO series, of course, but the tension is cranked up high and makes that balcony fight look like a day at the spa.

9. Secret Invasion (Disney+ series) As the world awaits more of the ridiculously successful Loki series, Nick Fury is here for some heavy “one last job” vibes. Actually, Fury is not doing so great at his job these days, but it’s not entirely his fault. Those Skrulls have lost their patience while waiting around for a new home and have decided to turn evil again. Hopefully, Ben Mendelsohn’s soda-sipping Talos can help save the day with Fury down for the count as the MCU continues to absorb more household names (Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman here) with each successive outing. 8. The Witcher (Netflix series) As painful as it feels to behold, Henry Cavill’s impending exit as Geralt of Rivia weighs heavily upon this third season, and viewership is reportedly dropping accordingly, even as each episode progresses. It’s quite a turn of events since the smashing first season, but at least we’ll always have Jaskier’s bangers. Next season, Liam Hemsworth will don the monster-hunting wig, and we’ll see if the ship can be turned around to inspire as much fervor as that bathtub did.

7. Warrior (HBO series streaming on Max) The martial-arts/crime-drama series inspired by Bruce Lee’s original, unrealized concept continues to hum away in San Francisco’s 19th century Chinatown while following the plight of rival tongs. This season picks up with the Chinese community maneuvering around new, racially-motivated laws that lead unlikely teammates to come together in ways that they’d otherwise prefer not to do. Universal themes collide with an unconventional assembly style, and the whole isn’t entirely cohesive, but that’s part of the show’s messy charm. 6. The Walking Dead: Dead City (AMC series streaming on AMC+) Those who miss the “Old Negan” should enjoy Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s character using his greatest gifts for good in this spinoff. He’s been unwittingly recruited by Maggie for a perilous journey into Manhattan, but Negan gets into the spirit of things with a cheese grater, among other brutal tactics to defeat adversaries. Overall, the series is a thrilling throwback that is landing strong ratings, which could lead to a second season after the franchise checks up on Daryl Dixon, along with Rick and Michonne. Seriously, the undead are somehow still so hot right now.

5. I’m A Virgo (Amazon Prime series) Get ready to get surreal with sci-fi dalliances and dizzyingly delicious touches from Boots Riley, who is here to serve up Jharrel Jerome as a giant (yes, that’s right) teenager who unhides himself from the world for eye-opening lessons. His parents tried to warn him that this wouldn’t go smoothly, but following the rules doesn’t make for fun TV like this story does. Walton Goggins is (finally) The Hero, which is all the incentive you should need to roll into this series if you weren’t already onboard for the mind behind Sorry To Bother You. This show is a trippy way to cool down if your brain is fried by the summer heat. 4. And Just Like That… (Max original series) All hail the triumphant return of Steve Brady and his “revenge bod,” which both deserved much better than for Miranda to cuck him with Che Diaz. So far this season, the Sex And The City revival is going too heavy on the Miranda and Che, but we’ll still be able to see Aidan Shaw return to inexplicably hang out with Carrie Bradshaw even though they were both so clearly wrong for each other. Kim Cattrall will be onboard for a brief cameo, and I’ll hold onto wishes for Miranda to recover at least part of her old personality this year.