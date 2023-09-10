Every single week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

TIE: 10. You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah (Netflix film) Adam Sandler can’t miss on Netflix, but you can never accuse him of phoning it in. Even though he hasn’t given us another Uncut Gems (yet), he’s always a crowd pleaser, and here, he does re-team with Idina Menzel (also of Uncut Gems), so that’s a high point. Additionally, he portrays as a father to daughters who are embodied by his real-life daughters, Sunny and Sadie. Get ready for sheer drama and betrayal when someone’s Bat Mitzvah might be spoiled because of a dude (boooo), but you’ll get some Dua Lipa = a win. TIE: 10. The Flash (Warner Bros. film steaming on HBO Max) This film didn’t manage to break the slump of the DCU’s current state, but hopefully, Aquaman 2 will eventually make that issue better. They really should have put Jason Momoa in it rather than have two Ezra Millers. At least Michael Keaton’s Batman gets much airtime, but man, after the Batgirl debacle, I’d love to see Keaton get a theatrical Batsuit win. Those who did watch the film enjoyed it, and enough people who didn’t go to the theater are at least streaming the film now.

9. Who Is Erin Carter? (Netflix series) This series is a sleeper along the same vein as 2002’s In From The Cold (starring Margarita Levieva, finally getting her butt-kicking due). Again, audiences adore watching a maternal figure suddenly reveal a mysterious past that includes the ability to spring into gunman-busting moves out of nowhere. Netflix hasn’t yet announced a Season 2, but that should be coming soon because viewers binged this one in short order. 8. Star Wars: Ahsoka (Disney+ series) The Internet dreamcast Rosario Dawson in the lead role of this series, so even though there’s some Star Wars TV show fatigue out there, this series is still racking up the goodwill. If you haven’t hopped in yet, however, you’ll want to catch up on Ashoka’s The Mandalorian appearance as well as the conclusion of Star Wars: Rebels. And let’s hope that Baby Yoda can get his mojo back and rally hard for his fourth season, whenever that materializes.

7. Don’t Worry Darling (New Line Cinema movie streaming on HBO Max and Netflix) Don’t ask me why this film is trending again after turning into soap-opera central. Actually, hey, you know what? It’s because of Harry Styles, and the film is now streaming on Netflix in addition to HBO Max. No one can accuse the movie of being high art, but does provoke some speculation, including why Harry Styles’ character thought he could behave in such a way and whether the star himself actually spit on Chris Pine despite all denials to the contrary. And as always, Florence Pugh can make up for the shortcomings of others. 6. The Nun (Warner Bros film on HBO Max) James Wan’s The Conjuring universe continues to expand with The Nun II currently in theaters, but if you missed the some of the most effective jump scares in the game, you should brush up on this first installment. Try not to pee in your pants while Valek lurks about, and Taissa Farmiga walks right into Hell on Earth. Lately, however, star Bonnie Aarons has alleged that the first film stiffed her on merch profits, and hopefully, that situation has been cleared up. I mean, the decision makers have seen her work and surely, she could haunt their nightmares, too.

5. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (Paramount film streaming on VOD and Amazon Prime) Our own Mike Ryan called this installment the best theatrical TMNT film, and this version hails from Jeff Rowe rather than Michael Bay. It doesn’t have as much “boom” or Megan Fox, and it’s animated, but there’s plenty of Ayo Edebiri for everyone who’s been missing her since the conclusion of The Bear‘s sophomore season. Cowabunga, or something like that. 4. The Changeling (Apple TV+ series) LaKeith Stanfield heads into the horror realm in this adaptation of Victor LaValle’s acclaimed novel. The show promises to be a grown-up fairytale begins in a New York City library and heads into a version of the Big Apple that usually remains closed from human eyes. It’s also a parenthood fable, and yes, it truly feels like the scariest horror stories often revolve around kids, whether they happen to be good or evil. Given Stanfield’s ability to showcase the surreal in various other projects, one can bet that this quality adds to the spooks in this series.