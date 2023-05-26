The turbulent third season of Power Book II: Ghost has finally concluded thanks to its finale episode that was released today. For the past ten weeks, we endured shocking deaths, plot twists, new relationships, and more to bring us to this final episode that extended the return of Tommy Egan and showcased a new war between Tariq and Brayden vs. the Tejadas and Effie. We’re left on quite the cliffhanger to end this season, and while we have many questions, there’ll indeed be answered in season four. Speaking of Power Book II: Ghost season four…

Is There A ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 4 Release Date?

There isn’t a confirmed premiere date for Power Book II: Ghost season four, but we know there will at least be a fourth season. The show was renewed for a fourth season before the season three premiere which is always a good sign. Production for the upcoming season was temporarily halted due to the industry-wide Writers Guild of America strike of 2023. Deadline reports that the show was filming the seventh episode of season 4 when production was paused.

For the upcoming season, Michael Ealy will join the cast as Detective Don Carter, “a rising NYPD officer who was on track to become Police Commissioner, until his wife was killed in a crossfire between rival drug gangs. Vowing to make the streets safer, Carter traded in his tie for a kevlar vest and now leads an elite NYPD drug task force that elicits concrete results against drug-related violence.”

