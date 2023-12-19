Power Book II: Ghost is a fan-favorite in the Power Universe, and the love for the show only increased after a thrilling third season. It included the surprising deaths of characters like Cooper Saxe, Lorenzo Tejada Sr., and Gordo. Tariq fell in and out of love all while working to save his ex-girlfriend Lauren, whom he thought was dead for half of the season. The third season also featured appearances from Tasha St. Patrick and Tommy Egan. There’s no doubt that season three had many of us on the edge of our seats; the same is expected with the show’s fourth season. Here’s what we know about Power Book II: Ghost season four:

Will There Be A Power Book II: Ghost Season 4? Yes! There will indeed be a fourth season of Power Book II: Ghost after STARZ green-lit a new season before the beginning of season three. “The high-octane drama of Power Book II: Ghost continues to resonate with our viewers and we’re thrilled to get season four production underway ahead of our season three debut,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for Starz, according to Deadline. “It’s clear our fans are ready to devour more of this explosive series and we look forward to having Michael join our incredible cast.” Power Book II: Ghost Season 4: What Is The Release Date? Though we know that there will be a fourth season of Power Book II: Ghost, a premiere date for it has yet to be confirmed. Despite that, we do know that the new season will premiere after May 3 at the earliest. Power Book III: Raising Kanan is nearing its halfway mark with the season set to conclude on February 2 and the next 50 Cent-assisted series to premiere on the platform will be BMF whose third season begins on March 1. That season is expected to run through at least May 3.

Power Book II: Ghost Season 4 Cast: Who Is In It? For the first time since its start back in 2014, the Power Universe will not have a show with Cooper Saxe (played by Shane Johnson) in it as he was killed during the third season of Power Book II: Ghost. Berto Colon’s character Lorenzo Tejada Sr. will also not appear in season four as he was killed off in season three. Aside from Johnson, the cast for the fourth season of Power Book II: Ghost will have the following cast members: Woody McClain as Lorenzo “Cane” Tejada Jr., LaToya Tonodeo as Diana Tejada, Lovell Adams-Gray as Dru Tejada, Method Man as Davis MacLean, Mary J. Blige as Monet Stewart Tejada, Alix Lapri as Effie Morales, Larenz Tate as Councilman Rashad Tate, and Paton Ashbrook as Jenny Sullivan. The recurring cast for the new season will include Monique Curnen as NYPD Sargent Blanca Rodriguez, Keesha Sharp as Professor Harper Bonet, David Walton as Lucas Weston, Moriah Brown as Kiki Travis, Caroline Chikezie as Noma, Lightskin Keisha as BruShandria Carmichael, Bradley Gibson as Everett Neal, and Kyle Vincent Terry as Obi. New additions to the series include Michael Ealy as Detective Don Carter who, according to Deadline, plays “a rising NYPD officer who was on track to become Police Commissioner until his wife was killed in a crossfire between rival drug gangs.” Mattea Confroti will appear in the near season as Elisa Marie Proctor (Joe and Lindsay Proctor’s daughter) as will Sydney Winbush as Anya Convington, Noma’s daughter and Tariq’s latest lover. Power Book II: Ghost Season 4 Plot: What’s It About? An official synopsis for season four of Power Book II: Ghost has yet to be revealed, but there are plenty of things to expect following the aftermath of season three. Monét was shot by Tasha at the end of season three, but Tariq had the shooting pinned on him thanks to a previous plan. As a result, we can expect Tariq to quite literally have to fight for his life to stay alive next season. Elsewhere, Tariq will also have to avoid reprecussions from Noma as he and Brayden were involved in a shootout with her crew, along with Effie, Cane, and Dru, in the season three finale. Finally, we’ll see what happens next for Davis McClean, Jenny Sullivan, and Blanca Rodriguez now that the RICO investigation that launched in season three is a thing of the past.

Is There A Power Book II: Ghost Season 4 Trailer? No, there is not a trailer for season four of Power Book II: Ghost at the moment. How To Watch Power Book II: Ghost Season 4 Power Book II: Ghost season four episodes will be available to stream weekly through the STARZ app. They will also air weekly on the STARZ television channel.