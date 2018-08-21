AMC

In its third season, AMC’s Preacher is getting neither the ratings nor the press that it received in its first two seasons, although in the case of the latter, that’s not necessarily a bad thing. During the first season — essentially a prequel to the events in the comics — most coverage faulted the series because it had not yet begun to cover some of the most iconic moments in Garth Ennis’ source material. The second season did a respectable job of mirroring the search for God in the comics, but it was often mired by unlikable characters, flashbacks, and a prolonged arc that saw Eugene and Hitler attempt to escape from him, which was almost as torturous for viewers as it was for the characters in hell.

The third season, which airs its finale on Sunday, has finally found its stride. Sam Catlin, Evan Goldberg, and Seth Rogen have achieved the perfect mix, successfully combining the characters and settings from the comic book with original storylines. It hasn’t been a perfect season, but the writers have nailed Ennis’ characterization, especially in Marie L’Angelle, Jody, and T.C., and fixed the show’s biggest weakness, which was Jesse and Tulip working against each other instead, as they do now, working in tandem. Tulip has also been able to strike out on her own a few times, too, while Cassidy — completely separated from the rest of the pack — has been able to develop and evolve while in the company of another vampire, Eccarius, a glorious Anne Rice parody that feeds off of other vampires. Joseph Gilgun’s character has also, unexpectedly, become the heart of the series, while Pip Torrens as Herr Starr may be the show’s comedic MVP, a ruthless bully who has been exposed as a company man with a head that looks like a penis.

All of which is to say, Preacher — as it nears the end of the season — has hit its stride, and instead of looking forward to the introduction of more characters from Garth Ennis’ source material, I find myself sad that we may be losing several in the finale.

SPOILERS AND GRAPHIC IMAGE BELOW…