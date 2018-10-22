Comedy Central

It’s a right and a necessity to mock our political leaders, but Donald Trump’s reign (and his pushback against that norm) has certainly inspired a more full-throated and widespread embrace of the ideal, especially on television. From SNL‘s occasionally biting political comedy to the spectrum on late night that moves from abundant “hey didja hear?” monologue jokes to pound-the-desk outrage pieces, comedians (and audiences) are finding laughs and a sense of release in these acts of artistic rebellion. But are they making a real difference? That’s a subjective question that primarily rests on the answer to another: how do you define making a difference when it comes to political satire, especially when everyone is so dug in?

On Monday night, Comedy Central will release The Fall Of Donald Trump, a mockumentary from The President Show that looks to find laughs while forecasting the fictional (for now) end of the Trump presidency. The President Show has, in the past, found a way to be impactful and hilarious at the same time. So when we went to visit the set of this latest special, we went in with those big questions about making a difference in mind. While there, we also asked series star and creator Anthony Atamanuik, Peter Grosz, Kathy Griffin, and Adam Pally (we spoke with writer Alison Leiby later on in a follow-up call) about Atamanuik’s Trump transformation, the motives behind the show’s activist comedy, and what the future holds for The President Show.

Becoming Trump

Jason Tabrys

In addition to being the creator and star of The President Show, Atamanuik has written a book (American Tantrum: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Archives) and also played Trump on I Love You America and Tracey Ullman’s Show. He’s the comedy world’s preferred Trump (sorry, Alec) and also one of the clearest, most clever, and effective voices in this overstuffed moment of political humor. But it’s never just his voice or his driving outrage that we’re hearing. That wouldn’t stand out nearly as much in a field where so many late night hosts frequently look into the camera and tell their audience how angry they are.

Atamanuik is, essentially, a character actor playing a role that he and a team of writers and producers (including Pally, Grosz, Leiby, Neil Casey, John Gemberling, and Jason Ross) have constructed with an eye on maximum impact. The portrayal magnifies Trump’s obliviousness, ego, and obvious insecurities, building on his outrageous remarks and actions before forecasting a silly (but sometimes accurate) evolution. The end result is a mix of comedic absurdism and terror that lingers more than most bits of political humor that expire with each day’s fresh scandal or shocking tweet.

The President Show isn’t just Trump as he is, it’s also Trump as he could be. Sorta. As Leiby, who co-wrote the special, told Uproxx, “We attempt to go into the psychological more. We know that Trump did this. Why did he do this and if that’s why he did this, what else would he do?”

Pally, who serves as executive producer and who plays Donald Trump Jr. as a hybrid of a douche and a dope, called it a “mind meld” when we spoke, joking that Atamanuik will someday pay a psychological cost for how fully he’s been able to absorb and interpret Trump.

In person, Atamanuik looks nothing like Donald Trump. He also doesn’t echo his mannerisms or his jarring “kid caught in a lie” speech pattern. He’s a nice, hardworking guy who puts on makeup and a costume to scare people for a living, same as Boris Karloff and Lon Chaney Jr. did.

To get the appearance down for the special, Atamanuik had to endure a daily two-hour session where he was made up and hit with Cheeto-colored spray tan. It’s called natural #2, but as he quips from the makeup chair with goggles over his eyes and a skull cap on his head, “There’s nothing natural about it.”

The mood was light in the room. Atamanuik, Grosz (who plays Mike Pence in addition to his duties as a producer), and members of the crew were rocking out to Kim Wilde’s “Kids In America” as it blasted from someone’s cell phone. I couldn’t help but notice the Trump wig in the corner. Atamanuik couldn’t help but notice me staring somewhat slack-jawed as the wig was placed on his head a couple of moments later. “I know, it’s like Vader getting his helmet put on,” he said. I did not ask if I could tousle it.