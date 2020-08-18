It’s been nearly nine months since “Megxit,” when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle formally stepped back in their role as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, seeking to make their own way in the world, independent from their ties to the English crown. Heck, they won’t even be portrayed on The Crown. Well, wouldn’t you know the two, who relocated to Los Angeles, have already found their footing: As per Variety, the two semi-royals have been “quietly” shopping some secret television project about Hollywood.

What is it? Is it a reality program about their fish-out-of-water antics on the American West Coast? Is it a fiction about former royals who reinvent themselves as crime fighters? Who knows? In fact, the not-quite-former Duke and Duchess’ project is so hush-hush that the two took meetings with numerous networks back in June, hoping to be joint producers on whatever this mystery project turns out to be.

One company they approached was NBCUniversal, which is where Markle spent 108 episodes making the drama Suits before ditching acting to become a member of the Royal Family. Despite this, a source claims that this will not mark Markle’s return to acting.

It’s clear Harry and Meghan are modeling their post-Royalty career after another power couple: They signed up with the Harry Walker Agency, the speaking agency that also reps the Obamas. And like the former President and First Lady, the pair have focused their public life on social issues, including environmental and mental health concerns. So kudos to Harry and Meghan, who are committed to doing plenty to help our ailing world.

(Via Variety)