The early 2000s show to get a fresh new story will be the fan-favorite Fox series Prison Break which aired from 2005 to 2009. The series follows Michael (Wentworth Miller), an engineer, who plots an elaborate escape plan after his brother Lincoln (Dominic Purcell) is sentenced to death for a crime he did not commit. Essentially, he has to break Lincoln out of prison. See where they were going with this?

Now, the series is heading back to the small screen, though through the eyes of some new players. The series will be written and executive produced by Mayans M.C. co-creator Elgin James. James is familiar with helming spinoffs, as Mayans M.C. takes place in the same universe as FX’s Sons of Anarchy.

The show has been described as a “new chapter” of the Prison Break universe. Even though the upcoming series will take place in the same universe, it doesn’t seem like any of the original storylines will carry over and the original cast is not slated to appear. However, many of the main cast reunited for 2017’s Prison Break Season 5 revival special, so they might be on board even if it’s just for a little cameo to see how those brothers are holding up after the initial series.

We can assume that Miller, who portrayed Michael in the series, won’t be back after he stated in 2020 that he was “out of PB” as he didn’t want to play straight characters anymore. He posted on Instagram at the time, “If you’re hot and bothered [because] you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one… That’s your work.” Maybe this is a good opportunity for Michael to lead a quiet life as a retired prison breaker.

(Via Deadline)