When it comes to minor characters on Seinfeld, few are more lovable than Elaine’s squinty-eyed, high-fiving, New Jersey Devils-loving, on-again/off-again boyfriend David Puddy.
To celebrate Patrick Warburton’s birthday — “Yeah, that’s right.” — here’s a collection of David Puddy quotes we should still be using in everyday conversation.
“Yeah, that’s right.”
Everyday use: When you stand your ground.
Unforgivable not to have “You’re the grease monkey”, which is the ultimate comeback that doesn’t involve a jerk store.
No wait–that’s another ten Kroner.
A month in Europe with Elaine? That guy’s coming home in a body bag.
-What do you got, a Clarkman? -Yeah.
I’ll call you.
I’ll talk you through it.
-That undercoating thing, that’s a rip off right?
-We don’t even know what it is.
Unnecessary overcharge…keys.
Keys?
How’re you gonna start it?
Thanks for the heads up.