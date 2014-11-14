NBC

When it comes to minor characters on Seinfeld, few are more lovable than Elaine’s squinty-eyed, high-fiving, New Jersey Devils-loving, on-again/off-again boyfriend David Puddy.

To celebrate Patrick Warburton’s birthday — “Yeah, that’s right.” — here’s a collection of David Puddy quotes we should still be using in everyday conversation.

“Yeah, that’s right.”

Everyday use: When you stand your ground.