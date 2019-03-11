Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Outside of the stand-up comedy world, Ramy Youssef is probably best known as Samar Swailem in USA Network’s hugely popular Mr. Robot series. Yet between his appearances on Comedy Central and late night television, as well as his regular runs on the comedy club circuit, the young comic is beginning to stretch his legs even further. Like his new self-titled Hulu series Ramy, which just dropped its first trailer.

Created by and starring Youssef, co-starring fellow comedian Mohammed Amer and executive produced by Jerrod Carmichael, Ramy sounds like one hell of a freshman television series. According to the official logline:

Ramy Hassan is a first generation Egyptian-American who is on a spiritual journey in his politically-divided New Jersey neighborhood. RAMY will bring a new perspective to the screen as it explores the challenges of what it’s like being caught between a Muslim community that thinks life is a moral test and a millennial generation that thinks life has no consequences

Showrun by Transparent alum Bridget Bedard, Ramy may very well be one of a slew of new comedy series to lead the pack of critical (and award-nominated) favorites in the coming year. Or, at least that seems to be the case, judging by the sheer star power that’s making the show and the phenomenally hilarious and inspiring mood established by the above trailer.

“So what, does that mean I’m not a good Muslim? I’m just, like, trying to be good,” he tells an old man in the trailer’s final scene. His repsonse? “You jerk off too much.”

All 10 episodes of ‘Ramy’ premiere Friday, April 19th on Hulu.