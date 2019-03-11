The Trailer For Ramy Youssef’s New Hulu Show Explores A Young Muslim’s Life In Modern America

03.11.19 44 mins ago

Outside of the stand-up comedy world, Ramy Youssef is probably best known as Samar Swailem in USA Network’s hugely popular Mr. Robot series. Yet between his appearances on Comedy Central and late night television, as well as his regular runs on the comedy club circuit, the young comic is beginning to stretch his legs even further. Like his new self-titled Hulu series Ramy, which just dropped its first trailer.

Created by and starring Youssef, co-starring fellow comedian Mohammed Amer and executive produced by Jerrod Carmichael, Ramy sounds like one hell of a freshman television series. According to the official logline:

Ramy Hassan is a first generation Egyptian-American who is on a spiritual journey in his politically-divided New Jersey neighborhood. RAMY will bring a new perspective to the screen as it explores the challenges of what it’s like being caught between a Muslim community that thinks life is a moral test and a millennial generation that thinks life has no consequences

Showrun by Transparent alum Bridget Bedard, Ramy may very well be one of a slew of new comedy series to lead the pack of critical (and award-nominated) favorites in the coming year. Or, at least that seems to be the case, judging by the sheer star power that’s making the show and the phenomenally hilarious and inspiring mood established by the above trailer.

“So what, does that mean I’m not a good Muslim? I’m just, like, trying to be good,” he tells an old man in the trailer’s final scene. His repsonse? “You jerk off too much.”

All 10 episodes of ‘Ramy’ premiere Friday, April 19th on Hulu.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stand-Up#Comedy#Streaming#Hulu#Trailers
TAGScomedyHULUISLAMJerrod CarmichaelRamy YoussefSTAND-UPstreamingTRAILERS

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.11.19 11 mins ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.11.19 5 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.08.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.04.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP