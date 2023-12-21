Why Yes, ‘Reacher’ Star Alan Ritchson Has A Dream Fight Scene

Reacher is currently beating down the confines, as the character Jack Reacher tends to do, while piling up streaming hours for the second season thus far. As star Alan Ritchson recently revealed as well, ladies and gentlemen tend to appreciate the show for different reasons, and it’s the women who rave about the show’s action the most when they approach Ritchson in person.

Another delightful effect of Reacher being back is that the leading man is out there discussing fight scenes, too. In a new interview with Screenrant, the Fast X actor revealed that there are plenty of combat-related stunts that he would love to perform, and this includes one key daredevil feat:

“Oh, dude. Yeah. Well, some good motorcycle stunts, I would love. I like to ride. I’d also like to do, like, aerial fights. Like, aerial skydiving fights. That would be the icing on the cake for me.

When further asked about a “20,000 foot piledriver,” Ritchson answered, “Exactly! Just don’t be the guy who lands on the bottom, and you live!” Hmm. So, what do y’all think about a scenario with Ritchson to appear alongside Tom Cruise in a film where they get their mutual aerial-fight moves on? Two Reachers on the same screen might be too much for everyone, including Tom, but here’s to hoping that Ritchson can eventually take on his fight-related dreams, solo or otherwise.

(Via Screenrant)