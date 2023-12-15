Men are famously from Mars. Women? You know they’re from Venus. But everyone agrees on Reacher: good show! The Amazon Prime Video series, now in its second season, has broken all kinds of viewership records for the streaming service. Star Alan Ritchson, who is 6′ 3″ going on nine feet tall, broke down the show’s success in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter.

“Fans of Reacher approach me all the time and I always ask what it is that they love,” he said. “Women tell me they love the fight scenes and action sequences, and guys say they love the mystery and trying to figure it out before Reacher does. There’s something for everyone to love, and there’s really no demographic — it’s all creeds, races, genders, ages. It invites everyone in who just wants to have a good time and watch a fun story.”

Not to be all ’90s comedian pointing out gender stereotypes (although I did already make a Mars/Venus reference…), but it’s very funny that guys are “trying to figure it out” before the main character does. It’s like those polls where 58 percent of men think they could beat a goose in a fight, compared to only 32 percent for women. Let Reacher do his thing, fellas. Also, don’t fight a goose. You’re going to lose.

The first three episodes of Reacher season two are on Amazon Prime Video now.

