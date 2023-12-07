December will be slower than usual for TV releases, but fortunately, Reacher will be back on Amazon to fill multiple voids. Alan Ritchson was the proper man for the role, even if his hands aren’t quite as large as plates as originally envisioned by author Lee Childs. As well, new dynamics will surface this season since we’ll get to see Jack Reacher alongside members of his old U.S. Army Special Investigations unit

The original release date from Amazon on Season 2 was set as December 15, and there has been a slight update. It’s a tiny one, but it will make the difference between watching on Thursday evening and wishing that you could watch the show on Friday while you’re at work. Yep, that means Reacher has been quietly bumped up a day, as revealed on Amazon’s website: “Coming soon — December 14, 7:00 PM ET”

This season is based upon Lee Child’s 11th book in this series, Bad Luck and Trouble, which means that it departs from the second Tom Cruise movie, and that’s good news, but not as good as learning that Ritchson pulled a fast one with his diet while preparing to play a brick sh*thouse who doesn’t work out.

From the synopsis:

Reacher reunites with three of his former teammates turned chosen family to investigate, including Frances Neagley (Maria Sten); Karla Dixon (Serinda Swan), a forensic accountant for whom Reacher has long had a soft spot; and fast-talking, switchblade-wielding family man David O’Donnell (Shaun Sipos) … Reacher will stop at nothing to uncover the truth and protect the members of his unit. If there’s one thing Reacher and his team know for certain, it’s that you do not mess with the Special Investigators. This season, get ready for Reacher and the 110th to hit back hard.