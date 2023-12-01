December is here to admit that Hollywood has had a rough year, and 2024 should be much better (more House of the Dragon is coming, obviously). However, 2023 is not done with us yet. There’s still more TV on the way, and that includes several returning shows (the latest in 50 Cent’s Power universe, more Slow Horses, Dr. Death, Reacher, and so on) while those November debuts (including Invincible and Lawmen: Bass Reeves) keep kicking through the rest of their seasons.
Meanwhile, Percy Jackson and the Olympians takes a swing at the small screen, and two marathon-esque shows — The Crown and Letterkenny — will come to a close this month.
Here are the must see shows for December.
Slow Horses: Season 3 (Apple TV+ series streaming 12/1)
If you enjoy Gary Oldman farts, then this series has something for you. Beyond that highlight, this series showcases the failed spymastering of Jackson Lamb (Oldman) and his group full of British intelligence f*ck-ups. Olivia Cooke (in case you need a fix of her before House of the Dragon returns) and Jack Lowden co-star, and maybe, just maybe, they’ll move past their collective “slow horse” reputation through a series of crises. Yet mainly, it’s nice to see an espionage-focused dark comedy show that puts a fresh, and bumbling, spin on the Slough House series of novels (Season 3 is based upon the Real Tigers book) by Mick Herronthe as well as the genre as a whole with all those super Krasinski-spies running rampant on streaming.
Power Book III: Raising Kanan: Season 3 (Starz series streaming 12/1)
Do you need to watch Power before watching Power Book III: Raising Kanan? We’ve got you covered on that question, and this season of revolves around an existential crisis for everyone in the Thomas family. 50 Cent’s executive producing endeavors never miss with his audience, who will be tuning in to watch these characters search for redemption and freedom, all while looking to redefine themselves while also realizing “the most terrifying secret of all,” according to the show’s most current synopsis.
Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie Peacock (Peacock film streaming 12/8)
Alright, so this is technically a film, but it’s essentially going to be a longish episode for those who have missed Tony Shalhoub’s OCD-afflicted homicide-detective-turned consultant. This time, the case is incredibly personal and happens to involve Molly, the beloved and about-to-be-married stepdaughter of Monk. Sadly, this involves a bungee-jumping debacle, and Monk must confront yet another massive fear of his beyond the whole germ thing.
The Crown: Season 6 Part 2 (Netflix series streaming 12/14)
(No trailer exists for Part 2 yet, so here’s ^^^ Diana again.) The final season of this royal soap opera is winding down its latter half. The story will partially focus upon the courtship of Prince William and Duchess Kate after they met at university. Charles will marry his former mistress, Camilla, and Diana will move on as well. Sadly, the world already knows how a car chase between the paparazzi and Diana/Dodi Fayed ended. Thus, the Queen will enjoy her Golden Jubilee while looking towards succession.
Reacher: Season 2 (Amazon Prime series streaming 12/15)
Good news for dads and possibly you, too. Lee Child’s bestselling novels came to more vivid life in this series (starring the 6’2″ Alan Ritchson) as opposed to the Tom Cruise movie, and Amazon was quick to greenlight a followup season, in which Reacher re-teams with three former colleagues, including Karla Dixon, Frances Neagley, and David O’Donnell. Together, they continue to dive into a high-stakes mystery full of betrayal and revelations, and lest you think that Reacher is all brains and no brain, well, think again. He’s loyal and fierce to defend those who fight against him, and he and the 110th will strike back with all possible force in this second round of episodes.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Season 1 (Disney+ series streaming 12/20)
The movie series didn’t continue through all five Rick Riordan books (only The Lightning Thief and Sea of Monsters), but perhaps this series will swing through the entirety of the beloved novels. Riordan’s confidence in the series (he famously did not appreciate the movies’ take on his source material) and his presence as writer certainly sounds promising. As readers know, this show will follow a 12-year-old demigod who gets accused of stealing Zeus’ favorite lightning bolt. That leads to a quest to actually find that bolt and put Olympus back on track.
Dr. Death: Season 2 (Peacock series streaming 12/21)
Joshua Jackson’s unsettling physician steps out of the limelight in favor of a new “Dr. Death” portrayed by Edgar Ramirez. The show continues to follow the Wonder podcast and moves into the story of “Miracle Man” Paolo Macchiarini, who harbors dark secrets that have remained under wraps until an investigative journalist, Benita Alexander (Mandy Moore), begins to suspect that something is up. She, unfortunately, gets involved with Macchiarini in more ways than one before bringing truths to life.
Letterkenny: Season 12 (Crave series streaming on Hulu 12/26)
This series doesn’t exactly lend itself towards easy description, so perhaps that’s why Miss Katy is here with the announcement video, which might distract you from the desire for any narrative at all. This final season of the Canadian comedy (from star and creator Jared Keeso) returns to the realm of the the hicks, the skids and the hockey players. The very short description promises/threatens “a comedy night at Modean’s, a country music hit, the Degens’ bad influence, a new nightclub, and an encore at the Ag Hall. And that’s just for starters.” Oh, and don’t forget about Michelle Mylett’s Miss Katy.