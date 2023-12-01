December is here to admit that Hollywood has had a rough year, and 2024 should be much better (more House of the Dragon is coming, obviously). However, 2023 is not done with us yet. There’s still more TV on the way, and that includes several returning shows (the latest in 50 Cent’s Power universe, more Slow Horses, Dr. Death, Reacher, and so on) while those November debuts (including Invincible and Lawmen: Bass Reeves) keep kicking through the rest of their seasons.

Meanwhile, Percy Jackson and the Olympians takes a swing at the small screen, and two marathon-esque shows — The Crown and Letterkenny — will come to a close this month.

Here are the must see shows for December.

Slow Horses: Season 3 (Apple TV+ series streaming 12/1)

If you enjoy Gary Oldman farts, then this series has something for you. Beyond that highlight, this series showcases the failed spymastering of Jackson Lamb (Oldman) and his group full of British intelligence f*ck-ups. Olivia Cooke (in case you need a fix of her before House of the Dragon returns) and Jack Lowden co-star, and maybe, just maybe, they’ll move past their collective “slow horse” reputation through a series of crises. Yet mainly, it’s nice to see an espionage-focused dark comedy show that puts a fresh, and bumbling, spin on the Slough House series of novels (Season 3 is based upon the Real Tigers book) by Mick Herronthe as well as the genre as a whole with all those super Krasinski-spies running rampant on streaming.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan: Season 3 (Starz series streaming 12/1)

Do you need to watch Power before watching Power Book III: Raising Kanan? We’ve got you covered on that question, and this season of revolves around an existential crisis for everyone in the Thomas family. 50 Cent’s executive producing endeavors never miss with his audience, who will be tuning in to watch these characters search for redemption and freedom, all while looking to redefine themselves while also realizing “the most terrifying secret of all,” according to the show’s most current synopsis.

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie Peacock (Peacock film streaming 12/8)

Alright, so this is technically a film, but it’s essentially going to be a longish episode for those who have missed Tony Shalhoub’s OCD-afflicted homicide-detective-turned consultant. This time, the case is incredibly personal and happens to involve Molly, the beloved and about-to-be-married stepdaughter of Monk. Sadly, this involves a bungee-jumping debacle, and Monk must confront yet another massive fear of his beyond the whole germ thing.

The Crown: Season 6 Part 2 (Netflix series streaming 12/14)

(No trailer exists for Part 2 yet, so here’s ^^^ Diana again.) The final season of this royal soap opera is winding down its latter half. The story will partially focus upon the courtship of Prince William and Duchess Kate after they met at university. Charles will marry his former mistress, Camilla, and Diana will move on as well. Sadly, the world already knows how a car chase between the paparazzi and Diana/Dodi Fayed ended. Thus, the Queen will enjoy her Golden Jubilee while looking towards succession.

Reacher: Season 2 (Amazon Prime series streaming 12/15)

Good news for dads and possibly you, too. Lee Child’s bestselling novels came to more vivid life in this series (starring the 6’2″ Alan Ritchson) as opposed to the Tom Cruise movie, and Amazon was quick to greenlight a followup season, in which Reacher re-teams with three former colleagues, including Karla Dixon, Frances Neagley, and David O’Donnell. Together, they continue to dive into a high-stakes mystery full of betrayal and revelations, and lest you think that Reacher is all brains and no brain, well, think again. He’s loyal and fierce to defend those who fight against him, and he and the 110th will strike back with all possible force in this second round of episodes.