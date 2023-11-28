As such, Amazon greenlit a second season while promising to ratchet up the stakes and the adrenaline. Let your dad know, and you might like this show, too. Here’s what’s coming in Reacher‘s second season.

Nature (on TV) is healing. That’s the most logical explanation for Amazon’s Reacher ‘s impending return to your living room. It’s also a possible reason why the casting gods decided to aim for more size authenticity when it comes to the 6’5″ leading role (an ex-military officer who became a hulking drifter and vigilante) as portrayed by the 6’2″ Alan Ritchson . Don’t worry, Tom Cruise is probably too busy with his dreams of “the gnarly movie” to know that Reacher has been incredibly well received by viewers.

Plot

Clearly, Jack Reacher prefers to open cars by busting through the window. Actually, there’s a good reason for his fist flying through glass in this Season 2 still, but additionally, part of his past will catch up with him.

Reacher will be drawn back into the fray of his former U.S. Army Special Investigations unit when members begin mysteriously dropping dead. He will band together with other survivors, all of whom will “hit back hard” at the murderer(s). This will include Reacher going after a baddie during a funeral, and he continues to use both his size and his brain to put together pieces of the puzzle. Yep, Reacher is still very much a vigilante but no longer a loner. Expect to see some blasts from the past and hazards in the present, along with the obligatory shirtless leading man. The story is based upon Lee Child’s 11th book in this series, Bad Luck and Trouble, and here’s part of the synopsis:

Reacher reunites with three of his former teammates turned chosen family to investigate, including Frances Neagley (Maria Sten); Karla Dixon (Serinda Swan), a forensic accountant for whom Reacher has long had a soft spot; and fast-talking, switchblade-wielding family man David O’Donnell (Shaun Sipos) … Reacher will stop at nothing to uncover the truth and protect the members of his unit. If there’s one thing Reacher and his team know for certain, it’s that you do not mess with the Special Investigators. This season, get ready for Reacher and the 110th to hit back hard.

Cast

Alan Ritchson returns as Jack Reacher because this show’s viewers wouldn’t have it any other way. Can you imagine if Amazon ever needed to recast him? That would never fly because he’s Reacher forever (even though Lee Childs didn’t mind Tom Cruise in the role). Additionally, Maria Sten, Serinda Swan, and Shaun Sipos co-star as part of the 100th MP Special Investigations Unit. Ferdinand Kingsley will step in as a “ghost” also known as A.M. (a mercenary) along with Robert Patrick as a possibly sketchy security whiz named Shane Langston and Domenick Lombardozzi as NYPD detective Guy Russo.