With Reacher Season 2 officially wrapped up, fans of the giant behemoth punching man are clamoring for information on Season 3. Well, they’re in luck. Amazon has just confirmed two new cast members, and one of them sounds like a potential new love interest for Alan Ritchson‘s drifter guy.

According to reports, Reacher Season 3 will jump a little bit and tackle an adaptation of Persuader, the seventh book in the popular series from author Lee Child. Thanks to TVLine, we now know at least two castings for the upcoming season:

Anthony Michael Hall (most recently of Bosch: Legacy) will play Zachary Beck, a formidable and successful businessman/owner of a rug import company that Reacher suspects is a cover for a more nefarious operation, while Sonya Cassidy (Lodge 49) has been cast as Susan Duffy, an extremely intelligent and tough DEA agent from Boston with a sharp and sarcastic sense of humor.

As for a Season 3 release date, there’s some good and bad news. The bad news is that Amazon hasn’t confirmed a premiere date yet. However, the very good news is that Season 3 has been filming since December 2023. That means there’s a very good chance that Reacher could return in December 2024 with a similar release schedule as Season 2.

Don’t hold us to that, but the odds are in our favor of more punching on the way sooner rather than later.

Reacher Seasons 1 and 2 are available for streaming on Prime Video.

(Via TVLine)