What Book Is Season 2 Of ‘Reacher’ Based On?

Both you and your dad are about to be so happy now that Reacher Season 2 is landing on Amazon. Alan Ritchson’s massive, walking wall of an Army veteran is back with his brilliant simplicity and pals on the side, too. An old-new dynamic for Jack Reacher is the perfect refresher for this series in its second outing, and it departs from he Tom Cruise second film in several ways, including the Lee Childs novel that the season is based upon.

Following the show’s tour through the first book, Killing Floor, the series jumps forth to the eleventh novel, Bad Luck and Trouble. To help this make more sense, writers already wove the character of Army Master Sergeant Francis Neagley (Maria Sten) into the first season, so when she puts a call out to Reacher, it doesn’t seem too random. However, he has plenty more to be shocked about, including how members of his old commanding unit have moved on with their lives while he roams the U.S. in search of blues roots and extreme vending-machine grossness.

In this season, those who shouted, “No one messes with the Special Investigators” are suddenly falling from helicopters due to a nebulous scheme by a tech villain portrayed by Robert Patrick. It’s up to Reacher, Neagley, and other surviving veterans to save the rest of the group’s butts before it’s too late. And Reacher must be sociable again! Tough stuff for him.

Amazon’s Reacher officially returns on December 15, but you can actually catch it a few hours earlier if you roll that way.