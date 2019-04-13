The Reality Behind The ‘Record-Low Ratings’ For ‘The Walking Dead’

AMC

Each season over the last three years, after another The Walking Dead finale air, we are bombarded with alarming headlines like, “The Walking Dead’ Season Finale Ratings Drop To Lowest Ever,” or “The Walking Dead Season 9 Finale Limps Off With Series-Low Ratings,” and “TV Ratings: The Walking Dead Has Smallest-Ever Finale.” After another round of these headlines, I always feel compelled to put those ratings numbers into perspective, and this season is no different.

The headlines are technically true, but they lack context. Yes, it is true that only 5.02 million live viewers tuned into the snowy finale, which is the lowest-rated finale in the series run, falling lower than the 5.97 million viewers who tuned in live to watch the season one finale. It’s also less than half the viewers who tuned in live for the finale just two seasons ago. However, and this is a big “however,” those ratings are only overnight ratings that fail to account for DVR viewership, and ratings based on DVR viewership weren’t even kept back when The Walking Dead finished out its first season in 2010.

It’s been nine years since that first season finale aired, and a lot has changed in the way viewers watch television. There’s a lot more time shifting. Viewers also watch episodes in less conventional means, through Sling TV or YouTube TV or on other streaming devices, days or weeks after the episode airs, and obviously there are literally millions of cord cutters now that don’t even have cable, who won’t see season nine until it airs on Netflix later this year.