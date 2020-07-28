The list of great actors and actresses who never won an Emmy for playing an iconic character is long and depressing: Steve Carell as Michael Scott (The Office), Lauren Graham as Lorelai Gilmore (Gilmore Girls), Jason Alexander as George Costanza (Seinfeld), Phylicia Rashad as Claire Huxtable (The Cosby Show), Connie Britton as Tami Taylor (Friday Night Lights)… it goes on and on. One name that I thought would be taken off the list this morning is Rhea Seehorn, who is not only giving the best performance on our favorite show of 2020, Better Call Saul — she’s perhaps giving the best performance for anyone on television. And yet! The actress was again snubbed for an Emmy nomination, as were her co-stars Bob Odenkirk and Jonathan Banks. At least they’ve been up for an Emmy before before, though: Seehorn can’t even crack an Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series nomination, for some inexplicable reason.

Better Call Saul fans are not happy with this development.

RHEA SEEHORN DESERVES BETTER BUT THE #Emmys DON'T DESERVE RHEA SEEHORN.@rheaseehorn, we love you and you're already a winner to us 👑❤️👑❤️ pic.twitter.com/Yu2ZJL8Qka — arabella (@homewardove) July 28, 2020

My response to the Emmys ignoring Rhea Seehorn AGAIN. pic.twitter.com/UE1fmLZZJA — Alan Sepinwall (@sepinwall) July 28, 2020

FUCK THE TELEVISION ACADEMY HOW THE FUCK DO YOU SNUB RHEA SEEHORN FOR FIVE EXCELLENT FUCKING SEASONS OF TELEVISION. ALSO JUSTICE FOR BOB ODENKIRK THIS WAS HIS FINEST WORK — Miles Surrey (@HKSurrey) July 28, 2020

Am I to understand the Emmys have yet again slighted Rhea Seehorn? pic.twitter.com/n7su6ieR23 — John Rogers (@jonrog1) July 28, 2020

thinking about Rhea Seehorn, Bob Odenkrik pic.twitter.com/IvQDBZtUor — Carrie Wittmer 👻 (@carriesnotscary) July 28, 2020

In my humble opinion, the #Emmys get it "wrong" far more often than the #Oscars. After five seasons of sterling work on Better Call Saul, Rhea Seehorn *still* can't get nominated? What a joke. pic.twitter.com/TanbHn77nB — Brandon Katz (@Great_Katzby) July 28, 2020

The Emmys gave Outstanding Comedy Series to Modern Family for five straight years, so it’s obviously not a perfect system. But Seehorn’s snub is particularly egregious, because it seems so obvious. Or as Patton Oswalt put it, “If @rheaseehorn doesn’t get the Emmy for this season of @BetterCallSaul I just don’t know.” Us too, Patton. Us, too.

Oh well, at least we still have this.

You can find the complete list of Emmy nominations here.