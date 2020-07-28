amc
‘Better Call Saul’ Fans Are Furious That Rhea Seehorn Wasn’t Nominated For An Emmy… Again

The list of great actors and actresses who never won an Emmy for playing an iconic character is long and depressing: Steve Carell as Michael Scott (The Office), Lauren Graham as Lorelai Gilmore (Gilmore Girls), Jason Alexander as George Costanza (Seinfeld), Phylicia Rashad as Claire Huxtable (The Cosby Show), Connie Britton as Tami Taylor (Friday Night Lights)… it goes on and on. One name that I thought would be taken off the list this morning is Rhea Seehorn, who is not only giving the best performance on our favorite show of 2020, Better Call Saul — she’s perhaps giving the best performance for anyone on television. And yet! The actress was again snubbed for an Emmy nomination, as were her co-stars Bob Odenkirk and Jonathan Banks. At least they’ve been up for an Emmy before before, though: Seehorn can’t even crack an Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series nomination, for some inexplicable reason.

Better Call Saul fans are not happy with this development.

The Emmys gave Outstanding Comedy Series to Modern Family for five straight years, so it’s obviously not a perfect system. But Seehorn’s snub is particularly egregious, because it seems so obvious. Or as Patton Oswalt put it, “If @rheaseehorn doesn’t get the Emmy for this season of @BetterCallSaul I just don’t know.” Us too, Patton. Us, too.

Oh well, at least we still have this.

You can find the complete list of Emmy nominations here.

