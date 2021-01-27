For the last 21 years, Richard Lewis has enjoyed a sporadic but fruitful gig: Every now and then getting to play a fictionalized version of himself who gets annoyed by or annoys a fictionalized version of Larry David. He’s been on Curb Your Enthusiasm from the very start — since the pilot filmed in 1999, a full year before the show went full-time. Sadly, though, he’ll have to miss the in-the-works, post-COVID-19-set Season 11. But he has a good excuse.

What a ride, LD! I love you, buddy.Tragically, these past 18 months I’ve endured a back and two shoulder surgeries and not able to be in #curbyourenthusiasm for season 11. I’ll be watching…⁦@HBO⁩ pic.twitter.com/Tii9L8yw8a — Richard Lewis (@TheRichardLewis) January 25, 2021

The comedian and actor broke the news on Twitter, citing totally understandable health issues. “Tragically, these past 18 months I’ve endured a back and two shoulder surgeries and not able to be in #curbyourenthusiasm for season 11,” Lewis wrote. “I’ll be watching…”

Lewis elaborated to Variety: “For 20 years, I had the greatest comedy gig I could have ever imagined with my oldest and dearest friend LD. Honestly, I’m crushed that I won’t be part of this season. For sure, I will be screaming with all the other Curb fans when the new season starts. Hope to be there for Season 12.”

Lewis has appeared in 39 of the show’s 100 episodes. Last season he was pretty busy: He had two separate girlfriends, including a crier-for-hire played by Isla Fisher, and he even had a rare dramatic theater role. Good luck, Richard, feel better, and come back to kvetch soon.

